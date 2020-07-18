Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In early June, Kari DeBerg, Racine Heritage Muesum curator of education, sat down with author, civil rights leader and longtime community leader Chuck Tyler to discuss current challenges and his unique perspective. We hope this is the first of several interviews with the voices in our community that make Racine so special. Visit RHM’s YouTube channel to watch this important conversation.

While the museum’s doors have been closed due to COVID-19, museum staff has been busy creating new videos and posts highlighting artifacts in the museum’s collection and educational mini programs. The public has responded and the museum’s social media engagement has exploded. It now has an audience of more than 3,000 on Facebook and its YouTube, Instagram and Twitter pages are growing daily. While staff eagerly anticipate the day when RHM can open its doors, the museum has been interacting with folks through RHM’s #craigonaroll series on Instagram and Facebook, the “Six Feet Apart with Chris and Allison” video series, and various mini programs with DeBerg. The videos can be viewed on the museum YouTube channel.

Educators needed