Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

In early June, Kari DeBerg, Racine Heritage Muesum curator of education, sat down with author, civil rights leader and longtime community leader Chuck Tyler to discuss current challenges and his unique perspective. We hope this is the first of several interviews with the voices in our community that make Racine so special. Visit RHM’s YouTube channel to watch this important conversation.
While the museum’s doors have been closed due to COVID-19, museum staff has been busy creating new videos and posts highlighting artifacts in the museum’s collection and educational mini programs. The public has responded and the museum’s social media engagement has exploded. It now has an audience of more than 3,000 on Facebook and its YouTube, Instagram and Twitter pages are growing daily. While staff eagerly anticipate the day when RHM can open its doors, the museum has been interacting with folks through RHM’s #craigonaroll series on Instagram and Facebook, the “Six Feet Apart with Chris and Allison” video series, and various mini programs with DeBerg. The videos can be viewed on the museum YouTube channel.
Educators needed
In partnership with Cree Lighting Industries, Racine Heritage Museum wishes to dialogue with high school STEM teachers and guidance counselors in creating a workforce development program. Input from teachers is needed. Museum staff believe that integrating our community’s rich history of inventions, innovation, technology and good old-fashioned hard work with the creativity of students and faculty to meet the needs of today’s work environments will result in an even better future for Racine. Teachers and guidance counselors interested in participating in a round table discussion to develop this programming are asked to contact DeBerg at kdeberg@racineheritagemuseum.org.
Telling our story
RHM has launched an effort to gather personal expressions from the community during COVID-19. Through a poem, memoir, song, art piece, photograph or other expression. The public is invited to share their stories, experiences, imaginative escapes, concerns and coping mechanisms. They can sign their name or send it anonymously by mail, Facebook or email. Shared stories will be preserved and shared with future generations.
Sports Hall of Fame
The 10th annual Racine County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is planned for Oct. 22. Racine Heritage Museum staff consider the health and safety of the community to be the utmost priority and are hard at work planning a Sports Hall of Fame induction that both honors inductees and maintains the safety of attendees. This year is its 10th year of inductions in the Racine Sports Hall of Fame and while organizers wish to celebrate, they are exploring the best way to do so without compromising public health.
Thank you
To all who gave during Day of Giving event last month, museum staff sends out a sincere and heartfelt thanks. The museum exceeded its goal.
