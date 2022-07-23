Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

RACINE — Come on a walking tour this summer along 1.1 miles of Racine’s historic Downtown and the Lake Michigan lakefront.

Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking Tours last between 1.5 and 2 hours and reveal pieces of Wisconsin’s rich and storied abolitionist, industrial, architectural and immigrant history. The volunteer tour guides are well-informed Racine locals who dedicate their summertime Saturdays to sharing the stories of their hometown.

Tour tickets are $15 with discounts for RHM members; call the museum for tickets. Tickets are limited and must be purchased at least one day in advance. Tours are Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. starting on the front steps of the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St. People should arrive 10 minutes prior to the start of their tour. Children 11 and younger are not recommended to attend and there are no public bathrooms available along the path. There are several stops and benches for resting. For more information, send email to inquire@racineheritagemuseum.org.

Vehicle display

Summer is the perfect time to showcase some of the museum’s larger artifacts normally in storage. In partnership with the Racine Public Library, RHM featured its 1927 Case Model Y during the library’s 125th-anniversary celebration July 16. This Model Y is one of the last models to be produced by the Case Company. The J.I. Case Co. threw its hat in the ring of car manufacturing by assuming control of the Pierce Engine Company in 1911 after Pierce began having financial problems. Case used their established customer base and tractor dealership to sell the cars. When sales began to decline, Case stopped car manufacturing in 1927 and focused on tractor production.

RHM’s Case car isn’t the only vehicle out and about this summer. This year the museum’s oldest automobile, the 1905 Mitchell Runabout, will be at the Racine County Fair along with the wooden Mitchell wagon. The Mitchell Company began producing wagons in the 1850s. Adapting as wagons became less popular, Mitchell turned to manufacturing bicycles, motorcycles and automobiles before going out of business in 1922.

Fall open house

Mark your calendars this fall for the 1888 schoolhouse open house. Held in conjunction with the Caledonia Historical Society’s car show on Sept. 10, the annual open house offers visitors the opportunity to walk through and enjoy this piece of our area’s history that is normally open only to school children. While there is no admission fee, donations are accepted. The schoolhouse is located on the corner of 5 Mile Road and Highway 31 in Caledonia. The Bohemian National Cemetery which will also be open to visitors.

For information on these or other offerings, visit RacineHeritageMuseum.org.