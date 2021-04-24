Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

With new events, exhibits and member-exclusive swag, Racine Heritage Museum is rolling out its 2021 membership drive early with a celebratory theme of 150 years of the Racine County Old Settlers Society.

The society began in 1870 and evolved into the museum we see today. RHM is for local history lovers of all ages so those who would like to get involved in the rich history of Racine can visit the museum, go to racineheritagemuseum.org or talk with staff at one of the museum's upcoming events.

Two vehicles from the collection will be on display at Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair June 5-6 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. This new event was formerly the Monument Square Art Festival.

Ballyhoo attendees can sign up for a RHM membership at the zoo event.

The vehicles on display include a 1927 Nash Golfer’s Coupe, a 67Hp, 6-cylinder, wood-framed coupe, was marketed as a luxury option with upscale interior appointments and a door that opened into the boot where golf clubs could be stowed and retrieved. The 1927 Case Model Y Touring Car will also be on display. Case continued its auto line under the Case brand until 1927.