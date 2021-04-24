Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum

With new events, exhibits and member-exclusive swag, Racine Heritage Museum is rolling out its 2021 membership drive early with a celebratory theme of 150 years of the Racine County Old Settlers Society.
The society began in 1870 and evolved into the museum we see today. RHM is for local history lovers of all ages so those who would like to get involved in the rich history of Racine can visit the museum, go to racineheritagemuseum.org or talk with staff at one of the museum's upcoming events.
Two vehicles from the collection will be on display at Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair June 5-6 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. This new event was formerly the Monument Square Art Festival.
Ballyhoo attendees can sign up for a RHM membership at the zoo event.
The vehicles on display include a 1927 Nash Golfer’s Coupe, a 67Hp, 6-cylinder, wood-framed coupe, was marketed as a luxury option with upscale interior appointments and a door that opened into the boot where golf clubs could be stowed and retrieved. The 1927 Case Model Y Touring Car will also be on display. Case continued its auto line under the Case brand until 1927.
These cars will exemplify Racine’s creativity and innovation and will be the ideal complement to the inventive art being offered at the fair. People can visit the Racine Heritage Museum tent to pick up "J.I. Case: The First 150 Years," grab a RHM T-shirt or chat with staff about becoming a member.
Heritage Walking Tour
After a year hiatus, the museum's Heritage Walking Tour is back beginning June 12. The 90-minute guided tour around Downtown Racine focus on the historical sites and folks of the downtown area. Members receive a 20% discount on tour tickets as well as a 20% discount in the gift shop, excluding certain items. There is no charge to visit the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.
New exhibit
The museum’s Drum and Bugle Corps exhibit opens in August. People should watch the Racine Heritage Museum Facebook page for announcements.
History video
Allison Barr, Racine Heritage Museum’s curator, and friend of the museum and local author, Dr. Laura Gellott, sat down in the museum to discuss the incredible lives of the many residents of 73 Eighth St. — now a parking lot — who impacted the history of Racine. These residents include three generations of women actively involved in the abolitionist, temperance and suffrage movements who achieved honors such as higher education and scientific breakthroughs.
Scholar athletes
The Racine County Sports Hall of Fame presented 20 high school student athletes around Racine County with the Scholar Athlete Award in honor of their excellence in athletics, school and their communities. Racine County Sports Hall of Fame will be celebrating its 10th induction ceremony on Oct. 28 at Memorial Hall, with more information to come.
For more information on the museum and its activities, go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.