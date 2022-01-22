Community Newsletter: Racine Heritage Museum exhibit celebrates drum and bugle corps

RACINE — More than 50 years after Congress hailed Racine as the drum and bugle capital of the world, the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., honors this exciting part of the area’s history with a wide array of instruments, uniforms, banners, photographs, video recordings and more in RHM’s latest major exhibit, “The Drum and Bugle Capital of the World.”

From the “noisemakers” of the early 20th century to the large and loud corps of the 60s, 70s and 80s, this exhibit features the unique uniforms of the major corps, drums, bugles and a trophy that had been lost for 50 years. Most items displayed are from the museum’s collection, with many not typically available for viewing.

Local historians

Designed in collaboration with local historians and drum corps alumni Alan Karls and George Fennell, the exhibit celebrates the long and influential history of Racine’s drum and bugle corps. It spans from World War I military drum corps through The Golden Era of 1950-1980 when local corps such as the Racine Kilties and Racine Scouts consistently placed in the top ranks at national competitions. Visitors will learn about the central role that Racine’s community played in the national development of what became an incredibly popular and competitive form of entertainment, drawing thousands of people from around the country into local stands.

Originally intended to open in 2020, this is the museum’s first long-term exhibit in two years. “The Drum and Bugle Capital of the World” replaces “An Amazing Journey: The Life and Legacy of Laurel Clark” on the museum’s first floor. An Amazing Journey will continue to tell the story of local astronaut Laurel Clark after being reimagined into the museum’s first traveling exhibit.

Other exhibits

While Drum and Bugle Corps is available long-term for viewing, mini exhibits curated by The Prairie School’s third-grade class are only offered for another month. The mini exhibits, which unite to form the exhibit “Around the World in Racine County,” are the result of a three-month project that included artifact-handling and research classes with RHM’s educator. The exhibit explores the various cultural groups that immigrated to our area and shaped the communities we live in today. Written and designed entirely by the students, this exhibit is open to all and runs until March.

Through the efforts of the City of Racine, the Professional Women’s Network for Service and Racine Heritage Museum, permanent signage identifying 10 sites with ties to the Underground Railroad and abolitionist activity have been installed. These signs are currently available for viewing throughout the Downtown Racine area and recognize sites such as Monument Square, the county’s harbor and First Presbyterian Church. More can be discovered about the role these and other county sites played in the nation’s fight against slavery by visiting the museum’s exhibit, “This Train is Bound for Glory.”

About RHM

The Racine Heritage Museum is dedicated to preserving the material culture and telling the special stories of the people of Racine County — their achievements, diversity, inventive genius, productivity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit.

Museums hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.

For more about all RHM’s exhibits and programs, go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926. Follow the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/RacineHeritageMuseum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0