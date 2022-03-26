Community Newsletter: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

RACINE — The Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. (RFC) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to serve adults living with mental illness in the community of Racine.

And as a nonprofit, RFC must raise funds to support its operations by applying for grants, hosting fundraisers and requesting donations. There are a few key longstanding local supporters who have been supporting the program for years. Racine Friendship Clubhouse has received grants from SC Johnson, Racine Community Foundation and United Way of Racine County, as well as significant donations from several Racine businesses.

United Way of Racine County featured Racine Friendship Clubhouse as its impact tour in March. Taking place during the third week of every month, impact tours are free, 30-minute “lunch and learns,” which gives participants the opportunity to see firsthand the impact and day-to-day work of United Way and its partners.

Lunch Time

Serving lunch is a main feature of RFC and members assist with the lunch preparations from shopping, making food, serving and cleaning up.

One client has been attending RFC for a few years now and he has grown in his participation and enthusiasm as he interacts with other members. He is always ready and willing to learn new tasks and recently prepared a lunch of quesadillas and rice for the group. This builds pride of accomplishment and inclusion as he has been able to share his culture with others.

Plant sale

This spring, the Racine Friendship Clubhouse will be hosting a plant sale for the second year. This fundraiser involves members assisting to organize and sell the products. Plants are ordered from Shady Lane Greenhouses in Menomonee Falls. Information on ordering will be available in April at racineclubhouse.org or facebook/racineclubhouse.

About RFC

Racine Friendship Clubhouse has been empowering adults living with mental illness in the Racine community for 25 years. The organization provides social support and self-directed programming that helps its members achieve social, educational and vocational goals.

The program is centered around the “work-ordered day” which provides an environment much like one would find in a typical workplace. The clubhouse model is based on the belief that members are partners in their own recovery, rather than merely the passive recipients of treatment, and that meaningful work and relationships are integral parts of their recovery. Members work side by side with staff to organize, administer and carry out the program. Success is dependent upon the degree to which members assume responsibility for themselves.

For more information, see the above websites or call 262-636-9393.

