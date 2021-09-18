COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

Members and staff at Racine Friendship Clubhouse (RFC) are excited to announce its second online auction fundraiser Oct. 18-22.
They will have a variety of baskets and artwork to choose from at a range of prices. RFC members are working on three projects: A group painting, tile coaster sets and a Clubhouse Cookbook. The link to the auction can be found closer to the event at racineclubhouse.org.
New interns
The RFC welcomes four new interns from Gateway Technical College this semester — Janay Barry, Consuelo Bonilla, Melissa Ramirez and Breann Young. They will be trained to lead in the culinary department, teach a computer course, work one-on-one with members during the work-ordered day and work with the member newsletter group.
Through their experiences at RFC, their goal is to identify, prepare and lead a group on their own. Hosting interns is an important part of the clubhouse as it is beneficial for both the intern and for the staffing. Current RFC staff members Marisol Salazar and Emilee Viera began their careers as interns from Gateway.
Schedule change
Due to the restrictions from the pandemic, the schedule has changed multiple times. The current schedule is morning groups (8 a.m.-noon), afternoon groups (11 a.m.-3 p.m.), lunch in between (11 a.m.-noon) and Peer to Peer on Fridays (9 a.m.-noon). The culinary unit has reopened much to the applause of members. Lunches are now served four days a week and have been simple meals for easier preparation.
Mental Illness Awareness Week
Mental Illness Awareness Week is Oct. 3-9. Mental health conditions are important enough to discuss all year-round, but emphasizing this week brings awareness to the stigma and challenges that people face. Each year the Racine Friendship Clubhouse joins with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-Racine County) to highlight this issue and to bring understanding and education to people in Racine.
They want people to know that one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year, one in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year and one in six U.S. youth ages 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year. Considering these statistics, mental illness probably affects everyone’s life in one way or another.
About RFC
Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. has been empowering adults living with mental illness in Racine for 25 years. They are proud to provide social support and self-directed programming that helps their members achieve social, educational and vocational goals.
The program is centered around the work-ordered day which provides an environment much like one would find in a typical workplace. The clubhouse model is based on the belief that members are partners in their own recovery, rather than merely the passive recipients of treatment, and that meaningful work and relationships are integral parts of recovery. Members work side by side with staff to organize, administer and carry out the program. Success is dependent upon the degree to which members assume responsibility for themselves.