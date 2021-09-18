COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

Mental Illness Awareness Week

Mental Illness Awareness Week is Oct. 3-9. Mental health conditions are important enough to discuss all year-round, but emphasizing this week brings awareness to the stigma and challenges that people face. Each year the Racine Friendship Clubhouse joins with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-Racine County) to highlight this issue and to bring understanding and education to people in Racine.

They want people to know that one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year, one in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year and one in six U.S. youth ages 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year. Considering these statistics, mental illness probably affects everyone’s life in one way or another.

About RFC

Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. has been empowering adults living with mental illness in Racine for 25 years. They are proud to provide social support and self-directed programming that helps their members achieve social, educational and vocational goals.