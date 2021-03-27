Community Newsletter: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. (RFC), a day program for adults living with mental illness, announces the hiring of Emilee Viera to the staff as the new Work-ordered Day Program coordinator.
Viera received her associate degree in human services from Gateway Technical College and is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in human services after completing her AODA and aspects of disabilities certification. She just completed her internship at the clubhouse and is familiar with the program. The clubhouse frequently hosts interns from Gateway and has hired staff from its human services program in the past. Viera will be coordinating the daily schedule and activities for RFC members.
RFC has been empowering adults living with mental illness in the Racine community for 25 years. The organization provides social support and self-directed programming that helps its members achieve social, educational and vocational goals. The program is centered around the “work-ordered day” which provides an environment much like one would find in a typical workplace.
The RFC model is based on the belief that members are partners in their own recovery, rather than merely the passive recipients of treatment, and that meaningful work and relationships are integral parts of their recovery. Members work side by side with staff to organize, administer and carry out the program. Success is dependent upon the degree to which members assume responsibility for themselves.
New representative
One of the important aspects of RFC is that the staff, members and the Board all join to make decisions and do the work of the clubhouse at the monthly board meetings. The Board of Directors, staff and one member representative are all present (currently via Zoom).
Members vote on a new member representative each year. It is the duty of the representative to attend board meetings, present a report to the board of the activities and concerns of the members, and report back to the members afterwards. This year, the new member board representative is Sumana Manda. She has been an active member for a few years, and with her skills has led groups for members in the clubhouse.
Volunteer opportunities
With the clubhouse open in person, there are new on-site volunteer opportunities for people who are interested in supporting this community. Volunteers gain hands-on experience working with adults living with serious mental illness. With the guidance and support from RFC staff, volunteers have the opportunity to work one-on-one with a member in the following areas:
- One-on-one mentoring with mental health participants
- Work one-on-one to support work-ordered day activities
- One-on-one support in small groups such as basic computer and communication skills
Be a Board member
The Racine Friendship Clubhouse is always looking for concerned individuals to serve on the Board of Directors. They meet once a month via Zoom, and they are hopeful to find new members with experience in the business arena, or people with skills in mental health, legal or organizational.
For more information, go to racineclubhouse.org or facebook/racineclubhouse or call 262-636-9393.