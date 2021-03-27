Community Newsletter: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. (RFC), a day program for adults living with mental illness, announces the hiring of Emilee Viera to the staff as the new Work-ordered Day Program coordinator.

Viera received her associate degree in human services from Gateway Technical College and is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in human services after completing her AODA and aspects of disabilities certification. She just completed her internship at the clubhouse and is familiar with the program. The clubhouse frequently hosts interns from Gateway and has hired staff from its human services program in the past. Viera will be coordinating the daily schedule and activities for RFC members.

RFC has been empowering adults living with mental illness in the Racine community for 25 years. The organization provides social support and self-directed programming that helps its members achieve social, educational and vocational goals. The program is centered around the “work-ordered day” which provides an environment much like one would find in a typical workplace.