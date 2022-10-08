Community Newsletter: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

RACINE — At this point in time, most people are very aware of the issue of mental health, mental illness, and how important that is in today’s society.

There are so many needs and so few resources available. In fact, until someone has a need, many people are not aware of the resources available in our community. For more than 25 years, the Racine Friendship Clubhouse (RFC), a local nonprofit organization, has been providing social support and self-directed programming helping adults living with a mental illness to achieve social, educational and vocational goals.

The program centers around the “work-ordered day.” Members work side-by-side with staff to organize, administer and conduct the program. The clubhouse model is based on the belief that members are partners in their own recovery, rather than merely the passive recipients of treatment, and that meaningful work and relationships are integral parts of their recovery. The program includes culinary, building upkeep, clerical and gardening work. It’s not all work though, enrichment activities round out the program and draws members to participate. Success is dependent upon the degree to which members assume responsibility for themselves.

Fall fundraiser

Every fall, the Racine Friendship Clubhouse holds its main Gala and Auction fundraising event which includes a wine tasting and silent auction. This fall they will return to hosting an in-person gala combined with an online auction. This is the opportunity to combine the best of both options. The gala is a fun-filled event with wine and beer tastings, appetizers, music, dancing, art, raffles and auction items. The online auction is still available for those who are not able to attend in person. There will be a combination of in-person and online auction items to win.

The gala will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant from. Tickets cost $50 and are available at the auction website, auctria.events/racinefriendshipclubhouse.

However, the online auction begins at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, and will end at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Sponsors

SC Johnson, a family company, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Butter Buds are three of the top sponsors of the gala event. Look to the sponsor page on the Auctria website for a complete list of sponsors and links to their organizations.

Awards

This year, the Racine Friendship Clubhouse will present the Cherie Lyford Excellence in Advocacy Award posthumously to Jan Clum for her dedication serving on the RFC board and leading the organization in past fundraisers. Accepting the award for her will be her husband, Doug Clum.

Clum and his band, J.J. Tunes, will be playing music for the gala. Both Jan and Doug Clum have been longtime supporters of RFC.

The Community Partnership Award will go to Roger Chernik, Denise Hass Krueger and Russ Grothus, all affectionately known as the boat crew. These three individuals have come to RFC regularly to work with the members in building a canoe-type boat. They demonstrated and taught members skills and the use of tools for this hands-on project. This boat will be available for auction at the gala.

Volunteers

RFC is always looking for new volunteers to help cook lunches, work in the garden, teach skills to members or to join the board of directors.

For more information about the Racine Friendship Clubhouse, go to racineclubhouse.org or call 262-636-9393.