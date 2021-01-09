Community Newsletter: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

The Racine Friendship Clubhouse (RFC) is a work-ordered day program for adults living with a serious mental illness. This year they reached a milestone celebrating 25 years of delivering essential services.

To comply with health guidelines, the program, which typically serves between 20 to 25 members (participants) per day, has now been altered to serve six members per day, up to 30 members per week, to account for social distancing and safety. Members and staff wear masks in the building. Daily lunch is not currently being served.

The program

The normal program of the Racine Friendship Clubhouse focuses on the work-ordered day, in which members volunteer alongside staff to complete the work of the clubhouse such as cleaning, building maintenance, clerical work, gardening in the summer and food preparation. This work encourages members to have ownership of their clubhouse. Most aspects of this program are still in effect on a smaller participation scale. Their weekly program includes a food giveaway, support groups, activities and courses that focus on skill building. In addition, Zoom meetings and sessions have been incorporated to allow for broader access.