Community Newsletter: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

The Racine Friendship Clubhouse (RFC) is a work-ordered day program for adults living with a serious mental illness. This year they reached a milestone celebrating 25 years of delivering essential services.
To comply with health guidelines, the program, which typically serves between 20 to 25 members (participants) per day, has now been altered to serve six members per day, up to 30 members per week, to account for social distancing and safety. Members and staff wear masks in the building. Daily lunch is not currently being served.
The program
The normal program of the Racine Friendship Clubhouse focuses on the work-ordered day, in which members volunteer alongside staff to complete the work of the clubhouse such as cleaning, building maintenance, clerical work, gardening in the summer and food preparation. This work encourages members to have ownership of their clubhouse. Most aspects of this program are still in effect on a smaller participation scale. Their weekly program includes a food giveaway, support groups, activities and courses that focus on skill building. In addition, Zoom meetings and sessions have been incorporated to allow for broader access.
Birthdays and holidays have always been a big part of the clubhouse family. Due to COVID-19, celebrations have been changed from a one-day celebration to several celebrations throughout the week to create an appropriate space.
Their daily programs have expanded to include a series of mini courses designed to educate and encourage their members to reach personal goals. These courses include a computer class, resume building and learning academic basics. The second floor of the building has been reorganized to allow room for these classes.
Community support
The Racine community's support is essential for the Racine Friendship Clubhouse. They have recently completed a partnership with FoodWIse, which is an extension of UW-Madison. Its purpose is to teach RFC members about choosing healthy foods and activities.
The Racine Zoo is also partnering with RFC to come on a monthly basis in 2021 for the purpose of educating the members about the animals and conservation.
Lynelle Saunders, compassionate peer support specialist, will be offering a six-week "Wellness Recovery Action Plan" (WRAP) course to members. The course is a guided step-by-step program to help people develop a plan for working on their own mental health recovery.
Fundraising
Financial help from the Racine community is an essential support source for the nonprofit Racine Friendship Clubhouse. In October, RFC hosted an online auction which raised $27,000. Supporters included SC Johnson, Butter Buds, Educators Credit Union, Western Catholic Union, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Network Specialists. In addition, RFC received grants from the United Way of Racine County Inc. and Racine Community Foundation.
Personal growth
During this year with the adjusted schedule many of the members have shown personal responsibility and growth by increasing their participation. One member has become a leader in volunteering for work projects, troubleshooting and becoming more actively involved. Another has used his strength to carry food boxes and help in the summer garden.
For more information about the Racine Friendship Clubhouse, go to racineclubhouse.org or facebook/racineclubhouse or call 262-636-9393.