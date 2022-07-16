Community Newsletter: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

RACINE — Tucked away on a side street in an unassuming brick building sits the Racine Friendship Clubhouse (RFC).

This nonprofit organization has been empowering adults living with serious and persistent mental illness in the Racine community for more than 25 years. They provide social support and self-directed programming that helps their members achieve social, educational and vocational goals. The program centers around the work-ordered day.

Members work side by side with staff to organize, administer and conduct the program. The clubhouse model is based on the belief that members are partners in their own recovery, rather than merely the passive recipients of treatment, and that meaningful work and relationships are integral parts of their recovery. The program includes culinary, building upkeep, clerical and gardening work. It’s not all work though, enrichment activities round out the program and draws members to participate. Success is dependent upon the degree to which members assume responsibility for themselves.

Sail away

For the last few months, the Racine Friendship Clubhouse has been the recipient of a gift from supporters of the clubhouse — Roger Chernik, Denise Hass Krueger and Russ Grothus. They have introduced a project with the members to build a canoe-type boat.

They have provided the materials, tools and the instruction to work hands-on with the members of the clubhouse. Each week, the three have dedicated their time and talents to teach clubhouse members how to work with tools such as saws, drills, clamps and levels. Members are learning valuable skills such as use of band saws and hand saws, sanding, drilling, measuring, using epoxy resin, reading patterns and instructions and safety skills. In addition, this process has required commitment, patience and teamwork,

When that boat building project has been completed, the resulting product will be a functional small boat. The finished boat will be auctioned off at the Racine Friendship Clubhouse’s annual fundraiser in October.

Staff updates

The clubhouse has three full-time staff. Kati Rognsvoog joined the team at the Racine Friendship Clubhouse as their new program director in March. She comes to the clubhouse with skills to organize and administrate the day-to-day program as well as the ability to connect well with the members and staff. She has experience with financials and management, which will prove beneficial to the overall running of the clubhouse.

Many of the staff at the Racine Friendship Clubhouse are past interns from Gateway Technical College, eventually hired on permanently. The community partnership with Gateway gives both the clubhouse and the intern an opportunity to experience first-hand knowledge of the work and to determine if it would be a good fit for employment. The work-ordered day coordinator is Melissa Ramirez, and the community outreach coordinator is Emilee Viera. Both women were hired in 2022.

Fall fundraiser

Every fall, the Racine Friendship Clubhouse held its main fundraising event which included a wine tasting and silent auction. For 2020 and 2021, the event was an online auction.

This fall, RFC will return to hosting an in-person gala combined with an online auction. The gala on Friday, Oct. 18, will feature wine and beer tastings, appetizers, music, dancing, art, raffles and auction items.

For more information about the Racine Friendship Clubhouse, go to racineclubhouse.org or call 262-636-9393.