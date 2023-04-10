RACINE — Racine Friendship Clubhouse recently received a grant from the City of Racine 2023 Grow Racine Mini Grant Program.

The $25,000 grant will provide updates for cabinets, countertops, flooring, painting and upgrading the plumbing.

The program

In the early 1990s, a group of concerned individuals met to form a nonprofit organization which would meet the needs of adults living with mental illness.

This organization, known today as the Racine Friendship Clubhouse, was incorporated in 1991. Mental health clubhouses are patterned after an international program known as Fountain House, based in New York.

RFC is a day program for adults living with mental illness who are looking for a way to combat isolation and become part of a group.

Mental illness is diagnosed according to standardized criteria and includes issues such as severe depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, among others.

At RFC, those who attend are called members, and are part of the planning and implementing of all that is done there.

From daily cooking, cleaning and clerical work, to planning activities and guest speakers, the members help in whatever way they choose.

The goal is to work together as colleagues with respect and cooperation.

The building

In 1995, Racine Friendship Clubhouse received a donation of a former office building previously owned by Walker Manufacturing, located at 2000 17th St.

The building was renovated and includes a large kitchen on the main floor. An entrance ramp and a first-floor restroom were added for handicap accessibility.

This was an old building initially, and now after almost 30 years of use by RFC, many updates and repairs are needed. Within the past year, repairs to the heating and cooling systems were completed.

The kitchen

An essential part of the clubhouse model is the preparation, serving and cleaning up of lunch each day they meet.

This process involves members taking responsibility to create menus, make a shopping list, shopping for food and and storing it properly.

RFC members take turns making basic meals such as spaghetti or chili. Oftentimes, members will bring in a favorite recipe from home to cook for the group, such as tacos or cookies.

While the kitchen is kept clean and sanitary, members are doing their best to work in a less-than-ideal situation. The kitchen desperately needs a remodel. Everything from the flooring, to the cabinets to the fixtures need replacing.

For more information about the Racine Friendship Clubhouse, go to racineclubhouse.org or call 262-636-9393..