Community Newsletter: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

RACINE — The Racine Friendship Clubhouse (RFC) is a day program for adults living with mental illness who are looking for a way to combat isolation and become part of a group.

A mental illness is a health problem that significantly affects how a person feels, thinks, behaves and interacts with other people. Mental illness is diagnosed according to standardized criteria, and includes issues such as severe depression, anxiety, bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia, among others.

At RFC, those who attend are called members and are part of the planning and implementing of all that is done there. From daily cooking, cleaning and clerical work to planning activities and guest speakers, the members help in whatever way they choose to make the clubhouse a place that is safe and full of opportunity. The goal is to work together as colleagues, with respect and cooperation, to keep the clubhouse going.

Holiday celebrations

This year RFC hosted its Thanksgiving feast Nov. 18 and a Christmas celebration Dec. 16. They worked together to cook the traditional foods. The members decided which foods they enjoy the most and which foods they wanted to help cook. Since the program is currently divided into morning and afternoon sessions, the morning group cooked the meal and the afternoon group worked to clean up. Working on responsibility and teamwork is an aspect of RFC.

Progress report

Although RFC is not a treatment facility, the staff at the clubhouse do keep track of the progress of each member’s goals and achievements. Oftentimes, when a new member arrives, he or she may be shy and hesitant to join in. After attending for a few weeks, most people gain a sense of community and feel welcomed by the other members.

For example, Mr. M. was one of those members. He gradually became more comfortable being at the clubhouse and began to join in activities such as working in the garden in the summer and participating in a woodworking project to build a canoe. Mr. M. has joined in conversations and contributes to the culinary unit with his skills. He enjoys sharing his love of music with the group. And Mr. M. also holds a part-time job in Racine. Members such as Mr. M. are an example to others of how this program works to build self-esteem, encourage responsibility and build relationships.

Good news

In October, the Racine Friendship Clubhouse hosted its annual gala and silent auction and it was a successful fundraiser. As it is with nonprofit organizations, the fundraising need never ends. Financial donations or in-kind donations are always welcome. People can mark their calendars for Gala 2023 scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3.

Volunteers

RFC is always looking for new volunteers to help cook lunches, work in the garden, teach skills to members or to join the board of directors. For more information, go to racineclubhouse.org or call 262-636-9393.