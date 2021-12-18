Community Newsletter: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

Vicky (name changed for privacy) has lived with serious anxiety and depression for many years. After being in and out of hospital treatment various times, she decided to try the Racine Friendship Clubhouse.

She heard that there were activities that would help her to remain on the path to wellness. After becoming a member, Vicky learned that the RFC was much more than that. She learned to be a part of a group that could understand what she had been going through. She learned skills and took on more responsibility with the management of the clubhouse. She made friends and found ways to connect with resources in the community. Vicky has been a member now for more than five years. She, and many others like her, find RFC to be like a family. Isn’t that what most people want, a place to belong?

Community connections

The Racine Friendship Clubhouse often hosts guests from the Racine community to share important information on various services with the members. These guest speakers present helpful details which serve to connect Racine Friendship Clubhouse members to the larger community. During the month of November, RFC received:

Representatives from SAIL (a short-term crisis stabilization center for Racine County adult residents having a mental health crisis) came to explain about their services.

Someone from the Racine Zoo comes monthly with small animals to present with an informative demonstration.

A guest speaker from Housing Resources Inc. came to provide more information on affordable housing, which is a huge concern in the mental health population. The speaker also represented Racine’s Financial Empowerment Center, which offers free, professional, one-on-one financial counseling as a public service.

United Way

The Racine Friendship Clubhouse receives financial support from United Way of Racine County. As a way of giving back and expressing appreciation, RFC hosted a bake sale. Members baked an assortment of desserts, wrapped them and sold them to local businesses.

Staff changes

Racine Friendship Clubhouse had to say a sad farewell to its program director, Marisol Salazar, after she resigned to follow another employment opportunity. Members at RFC will truly miss her impact. Staff changes are nothing new in the nonprofit world. RFC has hired Melissa Ramirez, a former intern, to be working one-on-one with members to accomplish their goals. The intern program from Gateway Technical college has provided the opportunity to hire staff at the clubhouse who have experience and understand the program.

What is RFC?

Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. has been empowering adults living with mental illness in the Racine community for 25 years. They provide social support and self-directed programming that helps their members achieve social, educational and vocational goals.

The program is centered around the “work-ordered day” which provides an environment much like one would find in a typical workplace. The clubhouse model is based on the belief that members are partners in their own recovery, rather than merely the passive recipients of treatment, and that meaningful work and relationships are integral parts of their recovery. Members work side by side with staff to organize, administer and carry out the program. Success is dependent upon the degree to which members assume responsibility for themselves.

For more information about the RFC, go to racineclubhouse.org or call 262-636-9393. People can also find the Racine Friendship Clubhouse on Facebook at facebook/racineclubhouse and on Instagram at instagram/racinefriendshipclubhouse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0