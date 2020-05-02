Community Newsletter: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. is celebrating 25 years of service to adults living with mental illness.
2020 is proving to be a difficult year to celebrate; however, challenging times can unite us. During this time, Racine Friendship Clubhouse (RFC) has become a community that not only works, but is always in touch with its members, helping them be resilient in the face of today’s challenges. RFC is working diligently to update programming to provide services to assist individuals experiencing emotional distress caused by COVID-19.
Phone: RFC has created a phone tree system to keep in contact with members. Additionally, members can call the clubhouse because the building is staffed a few days during the week.
Facebook: RRC has regular Facebook updates on its page and a private member Facebook group that is being monitored by staff and members.
Virtual meetings: RFC is using Zoom to host daily small group meetings and virtual classes. These topics include wellness, physical activity, cooking class, crafts, Book Club and many others.
Food: While the quarantine keeps RFC from hosting its regular weekday lunches for members, it has begun a weekly food give away with supplies on hand. RFC hopes to give away activity kits, games, cards, etc. (donations are welcome).
Work-ordered day: The foundation of the clubhouse program is the opportunity for members to participate in the daily operations of the clubhouse, which is call a work-ordered day. The Safer at Home order opened up the possibility for the clubhouse to open as an essential service. Four members have signed up to assist with specific tasks from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Wednesday. Sanitation measures and social distancing is being practiced.
For most members the Racine Friendship Clubhouse community is their primary community; the one that they count not only for supplies, information and advocacy, but reassurance that they will always be a priority.
Racine Friendship Clubhouse staff is diligently preparing program enhancements to meet the needs of individuals facing emotional distress as a result of COVID-19 and will be ready to help when the doors re-open.
To make a donation, contact Lynelle Saunders at 262-636-9393, Racine Friendship Clubhouse, 2000 17th St., Racine, WI 53403. Or visit the website at racineclubhouse.org.
