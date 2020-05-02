Community Newsletter: Racine Friendship Clubhouse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. is celebrating 25 years of service to adults living with mental illness.

2020 is proving to be a difficult year to celebrate; however, challenging times can unite us. During this time, Racine Friendship Clubhouse (RFC) has become a community that not only works, but is always in touch with its members, helping them be resilient in the face of today’s challenges. RFC is working diligently to update programming to provide services to assist individuals experiencing emotional distress caused by COVID-19.

Phone: RFC has created a phone tree system to keep in contact with members. Additionally, members can call the clubhouse because the building is staffed a few days during the week.

Facebook: RRC has regular Facebook updates on its page and a private member Facebook group that is being monitored by staff and members.

Virtual meetings: RFC is using Zoom to host daily small group meetings and virtual classes. These topics include wellness, physical activity, cooking class, crafts, Book Club and many others.