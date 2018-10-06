Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. has been dedicated to helping people with mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder; schizophrenia, anxiety, and depression achieve their social, educational, and vocational goals since 1991.
During an average day at Racine Friendship Clubhouse, participants naturally engage in a working community of peers. Participants are taught coping strategies, wellness habits and communication skills. Job seekers have the opportunity to work with a job coach who will educate them on job-readiness skills including how to present themselves, fill out a job application on paper and on line, interview skills, basic computer skills, and coping skills while on the job.
The ultimate goal of employment or volunteer work can often be a long road, but participants are learning important job-readiness skills throughout the process. Through these work activities, participants regain their sense of self-worth, find purpose, improve their mood and outlook on life, and learn valuable coping skills to help them move forward in their mental health recovery.
Gala
To raise funds for this vital program, the Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. will be host its annual fundraiser, Wine Art and Music Gala, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, sponsored in part by a grant from SC Johnson.
You’ll be able to enjoy some wine, micro-brews and specialty soda while listening to live music by CSQ. Local artists will display their work, and there will be a silent and live auctions and raffles throughout the evening. Beverages are being supplied by Racine Brewing Co. and Uncorkt. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Racine Friendship Clubhouse.
Tickets for the Gala are $35 and can be purchased on-line at www.racineclubhouse.org or call Lynelle or Chris at 262-636-9393.
Millennial Meet-up
Racine Friendship Clubhouse in the community — Millennial Meet-up is held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St. The meet-up is for adults between 18 and 29 years of age experiencing anxiety, depression or other similar mental health symptoms. The focus of the meet-up is to share relatable experiences, participate in activities and discussion, make connections, and have fun.
