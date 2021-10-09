Community Newsletter: Racine Family YMCA

“The power of the Strong Communities Agenda is in its interconnectedness,” said Ahmad Qawi, Racine Family YMCA president/CEO. “Each individual who comes to the Y has a unique circumstance. We meet with each participant to learn how we can serve. For example, a child in our YLA program may not have contact with dad because he’s behind on child support. Does he need a job? We’ll connect him to our Focus on Fathers initiative and help him find a job or connect him to our First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Program. An incarcerated youth in Credible Messengers may have younger siblings who need intervention.”

“Last year, we welcomed Family Service of Racine as our newest branch,” Qawi continued. “Our Strong Communities Agenda now includes licensed therapists to bring an entirely new level of service to our community. We can connect our participants to individual and family therapy to provide total wellness— developmental, emotional and physical wellness. With these tools in place, the Racine Family YMCA is dedicated to making Racine an even stronger community.”

The Y’s Strong Communities Agenda is made possible through the support of individuals and local, county and state agencies and organizations including SC Johnson, Racine County, Andis Foundation, United Way of Racine County and the State of Wisconsin.