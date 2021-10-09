Community Newsletter: Racine Family YMCA

Building hope, celebrating personal responsibility, exciting youth about school and strengthening Racine families.
Since 2004, the Racine Family YMCA has provided a wide range of programs to increase the strength and effectiveness of community life and improve local conditions through the three service pillars of its Strong Communities Agenda.
#KIDSTRONGRACINE
(Youth development). Its based at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA Branch, 924 Center St.
Programs include:
- Young Leaders Academy (YLA). After school and summer academic and enrichment initiatives for children in grades 2-12. The components of YLA are School Achievers (school-site based for grades 2-5), Young Achievers (grades 6-8, including a new gang diversion specialty component), Teen Achievers (grades 9-12) and Summer Session (six-week academic and leadership camp at Carthage College for grades 3-8).
- Credible Messengers (in partnership with Racine County). Mentorship for youth involved or at high risk for involvement in the juvenile justice system.
- Healthy Living Kitchen. Free, nutritious meals and instruction in healthy food choices and preparation for youth and families.
#FAMILYSTRONGRACINE
(Family strengthening services)
Based at the Family Service YMCA branch (formerly Family Service of Racine, 420 Seventh St.). Programs include:
- Focus on Fathers Initiative. Reconnecting non-custodial fathers with their children through parenting classes and job readiness training.
- First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Training. This diversity and inclusion workforce development and job placement program prepares women and minorities for work in the construction industry to lift families out of poverty.
- Behavioral, social, emotional and mental health services for the local community, including outpatient counseling services for individuals and families, anger management groups, parenting workshops and classes and supervised visitation and safe exchange in partnership with Racine County.
#HEALTHSTRONGRACINE
(Initiatives for physical challenges and pre-conditions)
Based at the Sealed Air YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Programs include:
- LiveStrong program for cancer survivors
- Parkinson’s exercise programs
- Diabetes prevention classes
- Blood pressure monitoring and management
- Exercise programs and classes for youth and adults
- Salsa Sabor y Salud nutrition program for Hispanic families
- Aquatics. Exercise, instruction, family enrichment and water safety
- Youth sports (focused on character development, discipline and sportsmanship)
“The power of the Strong Communities Agenda is in its interconnectedness,” said Ahmad Qawi, Racine Family YMCA president/CEO. “Each individual who comes to the Y has a unique circumstance. We meet with each participant to learn how we can serve. For example, a child in our YLA program may not have contact with dad because he’s behind on child support. Does he need a job? We’ll connect him to our Focus on Fathers initiative and help him find a job or connect him to our First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Program. An incarcerated youth in Credible Messengers may have younger siblings who need intervention.”
“Last year, we welcomed Family Service of Racine as our newest branch,” Qawi continued. “Our Strong Communities Agenda now includes licensed therapists to bring an entirely new level of service to our community. We can connect our participants to individual and family therapy to provide total wellness— developmental, emotional and physical wellness. With these tools in place, the Racine Family YMCA is dedicated to making Racine an even stronger community.”
The Y’s Strong Communities Agenda is made possible through the support of individuals and local, county and state agencies and organizations including SC Johnson, Racine County, Andis Foundation, United Way of Racine County and the State of Wisconsin.
The Racine Family YMCA was founded in 1875 and is a membership organization open to all people. Its mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The Y is dedicated to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility to positively affect the lives of youth and families throughout the community and beyond.