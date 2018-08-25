On Sept. 11, the Racine Family YMCA will begin another 12-week session of “Livestrong at the YMCA,” a research-based physical activity and well-being initiative that helps people affected by cancer reach their holistic health goals.
The program is available to cancer survivors in the Racine-Kenosha communities and is offered from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Racine Family YMCA — Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Applications are now being accepted.
“Research shows exercise is the simplest way for cancer survivors to reduce fatigue, improve their mood and bounce back from the debilitating effects of cancer treatment more quickly,” said Greg Lee, president and CEO of the Livestrong Foundation. “But there weren’t enough programs to help people affected by cancer reach their health and well-being goals, so Livestrong and the Y joined forces to create Livestrong at the YMCA. The Y is the perfect collaborator because of its national reach, commitment to meeting the needs of all community members and history of program innovation in support of health and wellness.”
As part of Livestrong at the YMCA, the Y engages cancer survivors through an approach that focuses on the whole person. Participants work with trained Y staff to build muscle mass and strength, increase flexibility and endurance and improve functional ability. In addition to physical benefits, the program also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors by providing a supportive community environment where people affected by cancer can connect during treatment and beyond.
“We are excited to collaborate with Livestrong to offer those who have been diagnosed with cancer the support they need to build both emotional and physical strength,” said Jeff Collen, CEO. “With a mission centered on balance, the Y strives to be a leading voice on health and well-being for our community by providing resources and guidance so that all people, no matter what their circumstance, can achieve greater health and well-being in spirit, mind and body.”
Livestrong at the YMCA is part of a multi-year collaboration between YMCA of the USA, the national resource office for the Y, and the Livestrong Foundation, the organization created to serve people living with cancer and empower communities to take action. Livestrong at the YMCA, launched in 2008, is designed to improve the health and day-to-day quality of life for the growing population of cancer survivors and their families.
For more information or to register for a Livestrong at the YMCA class, contact the Racine Family YMCA at 262-898-4552 or email lboehm@ymcaracine.org.
Livestrong Foundation
The Livestrong Foundation fights to improve the lives of people affected by cancer now. Created in 1997, the foundation is known for providing free cancer support services and advocating for policies that improve access to care and quality of life.
Livestrong — the Foundation has become a symbol of hope and inspiration around the world.
For more information, visit www.LIVESTRONG.org.
Racine Family YMCA
For the past 142 years, the Racine YMCA had strengthened the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. At its three branches, the YMCA engages men, women and children regardless of age, income or background to nurture the potential of youth, improve the community’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to support neighbors. The YMCA has the relationships and physical presence to deliver lasting personal and social change.
