Community Newsletter: Racine Family YMCA

RACINE — The Racine Family YMCA has provided a wide range of programs since 2004 to increase the strength and effectiveness of community life and improve local conditions.

Recognizing the need to provide emotional health as part of total care for youth and families participating in its community development programs, the Racine Family YMCA welcomed Family Service of Racine as its licensed mental health clinic and emotional wellness branch site in 2020, to support its community development framework, known as the Strong Communities Agenda.

The YMCA’s community development initiatives include youth after school programs to avoid education disruption, such as the Young Leaders Academy (YLA) which serves students in grades 2-12. The components of YLA include School Achievers (school-site based for grades 2-5), Young Achievers (grades 6-8, including a new gang diversion specialty component), Teen Achievers (grades 9-12) and Summer Session (six-week academic and leadership camp at Carthage College for grades 3-8).

The Y also provides Credible Messengers, a mentorship program in partnership with Racine County for youth involved in the juvenile justice system. Credible Messengers are adult mentors who have experienced and overcome similar life experiences.

The Healthy Living Kitchen addresses poor nutrition in underserved communities by providing free, nutritious meals and instruction in healthy food choices and preparation for youth and families. The YMCA’s youth sports programs focus on character development, discipline and sportsmanship.

The Family Service of Racine branch, 420 Seventh St., includes an outpatient mental health clinic that offers behavioral, social, emotional and mental health services within the local community. These include counseling services for individuals and families, anger management classes, psychoeducational groups, parenting workshops, and educational courses to educate and promote mental health and wellness.

The Racine Family YMCA is committed to serving individuals and families to build protective factors, and providing positive supports to individuals who may be experiencing trauma or adverse childhood experiences (ACES), such as dealing with the loss of a family member, gun violence, bullying or other challenges. The Y provides resilience-building supports, such as after-school programs and sports, and staff are trained in culturally responsive practices and to recognize signs of emotional crisis.

“As the clinical director for the Racine Family YMCA’s Family Service Branch and as a member of the Racine community, it is of the utmost importance that we offer supportive services that are treatment based, and offer a safe and nonjudgmental space and presence for anyone seeking support and resources,” said Emily Lock, vice president of Family Development and Wellness, Family Service clinical director, Racine Family YMCA. “It takes a lot of courage to reach out for support, and we want community members to feel welcomed and supported when they reach out to us.”

The Y’s Strong Communities Agenda is made possible through the support of individuals and local, county and state agencies and organizations, including SC Johnson, United Way of Racine County, Racine Community Foundation, Racine County, Andis Foundation and the State of Wisconsin.

Everyone is welcome

The Racine Family YMCA was founded in 1875 and is a membership organization open to all people and their financial circumstances. Its mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

For more information about services and programs at the Racine Family YMCA’s Family Service Branch and the Strong Communities Agenda, go to ymcaracine.org.

