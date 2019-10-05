Every day the Racine Family YMCA responds to critical social needs in our community by drawing on its strength as one of the largest nonprofit community service organizations in Racine. The YMCA serves more than 20,000 people each year, uniting children and adults of all ages, races, faiths, backgrounds, abilities and income levels in Racine County. The YMCA’s reach and impact can be seen in the lives touched every year.
At every stage of life, the Racine YMCA is committed to helping children, families and individuals reach their full potential.
Youth
The Racine Family YMCA helps children and youth deepen positive values, commitment to service and motivation to learn by providing out of school time care and programming, like the Young Leaders Academy and School Age Child Care to more than 350 children each day. Seventy-five percent of all youth served receive financial assistance. Children are also served through a variety of activities including youth sports, gymnastics and aquatics.
Other youth development programming include the Personal Responsibility Education Program, (PREP), Teen Achievers, and the Youth and Government program, that teaches about the democratic process and helps students gain leadership skills through participation in state-organized model governments.
Little known is the YMCA’s work with at-risk youth and the Racine County Justice system to reduce gang activity and repeat offenses through a process of gang-diversion mentoring and instruction to broaden personal and educational horizons.
Individuals
Since its founding in 1876, the Racine Family YMCA has offered programs that enable individuals to strengthen their spiritual, mental and physical well-being. Today’s YMCA is one of the community’s largest providers of health and well-being programs, working to promote healthy living for thousands of people in the Racine area through wellness activities such as Yoga, Zumba, Kick Boxing, etc., as well as targeted programs for active older adults, and chronic disease prevention initiatives. All of these opportunities are designed to assist in achieving and maintaining well-being of spirit, mind and body.
Families
The YMCA helps families build stronger bonds, spend quality time together and become more engaged with their communities. Many families participate in YMCA family programming that focuses on bringing children and parents together such as Friday family nights and parenting classes. Programs such as Salsa Sabor y Salud encourage Hispanic/Latino families with young children to make healthy eating choices and participate in physical exercise. Parents also rely on the YMCA for support and education when dealing with life changes and family stress. The YMCA offers parenting skills classes, fatherhood programs, relationship summits and other family strengthening options.
Volunteers
Volunteer founded and led, the Racine Family YMCA depends on the generosity and dedication of its volunteers to meet the unique needs of our community. Volunteers are at the core of YMCA operations — from reading to preschoolers to teaching swimming and working with seniors. They also serve on policy making boards that set the strategic direction for the YMCA, partner with professional staff to ensure that each program is mission driven and help raise the necessary funds so that low income individuals and families can also receive memberships and participate in programs. In 2018, the YMCA provided $400,000 in financial assistance to community members.
A membership organization, the Racine Family YMCA strives every day to meet the needs of people and to build a strong community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Strong Communities Campaign
It is for all of these reasons that we ask people in our community to consider contributing to our Strong Communities Campaign. The Racine Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that is making a tremendous difference in our community in many ways. We hope you will consider a contribution when asked.
