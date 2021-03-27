Community Newsletter: Racine County Office of Emergency Management

2021 predictions

While I do not have a crystal ball, I will attempt to make some predictions for this upcoming year. With a new administration will come new leadership at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). I do not anticipate a FEMA director being confirmed until March or April. It will be a person who has a strong background in emergency management.

Climate change will continue to result in more severe and unusual weather patterns. Watch for more flash flooding, along with river flooding. We will continue to address COVID-19 issues into the fall. Cybersecurity attacks will increase and intensify.

Technology will continue to be used to enhance response capabilities, from drones and robotics to virtual tools. The cloud will be used to make plans and procedures accessible and virtual meetings will become the norm.

And towards the end of the year, the current Emergency Management coordinator will retire.

Hazmat awareness

Facilities that use, store or produce certain chemicals are required to file a chemical inventory report with the local fire department, the Local Emergency Planning Committee and the State Emergency Response Commission by March 1 of each year.