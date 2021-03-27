Community Newsletter: Racine County Office of Emergency Management

2020 was a year to remember. If there was one word to describe emergency management activities, it would be response.
Winds off Lake Michigan, coupled with extremely high-water levels, resulted in millions of dollars in damage to the lakeshore from Kenosha to Milwaukee. The Racine County executive issued an emergency declaration and Racine County qualified for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, allowing the city of Racine to repair damages.
In March, we shifted our focus to COVID-19 response. During this time, we had the opportunity to prepare plans and procedures, obtain personal protective equipment and to anticipate potential needs. We assisted in obtaining resources and equipment, as well as coordinating the National Guard Testing Sites. COVID-19 also resulted in the longest Emergency Operations Center (EOC) activation in the history of Racine County Emergency Management.
Civil unrest in Minneapolis spilled over to cities across the country, including Racine. Once again, we activated the EOC to monitor the situation. In addition, we also supported Kenosha County during the civil unrest in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.
Fortunately, we had a very mild storm season. With that said, Racine County did experience a derecho on Aug. 10 as storms rolled through. Damage was isolated. November brought warm temperatures and a mild start to winter.
2021 predictions
While I do not have a crystal ball, I will attempt to make some predictions for this upcoming year. With a new administration will come new leadership at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). I do not anticipate a FEMA director being confirmed until March or April. It will be a person who has a strong background in emergency management.
Climate change will continue to result in more severe and unusual weather patterns. Watch for more flash flooding, along with river flooding. We will continue to address COVID-19 issues into the fall. Cybersecurity attacks will increase and intensify.
Technology will continue to be used to enhance response capabilities, from drones and robotics to virtual tools. The cloud will be used to make plans and procedures accessible and virtual meetings will become the norm.
And towards the end of the year, the current Emergency Management coordinator will retire.
Hazmat awareness
Facilities that use, store or produce certain chemicals are required to file a chemical inventory report with the local fire department, the Local Emergency Planning Committee and the State Emergency Response Commission by March 1 of each year.
Chemicals are used in our homes, businesses, schools and recreational facilities. When safely stored and used, they make our life easier. However, accidents do happen, and some chemicals can cause harm and even death. Therefore, you need to know what to do. If there is danger of fire or explosion get out immediately. Stay upwind and away from the building to avoid breathing toxic fumes. If you have come in contact with the chemical, use copious amount of water to flush the chemical off your skin. If you are instructed to remain in your home or office building, you should:
- Close doors and windows and turn off all ventilation, including furnaces, air conditioners, vents and fans.
- Seek shelter in an internal room with your disaster supplies kit.
- Seal the room with duct tape and plastic sheeting.
- Listen to the radio or television for instructions from authorities.
Spring storm season
The spring storm season is at hand so now is a good time to weatherproof your home and review your safety plans for flooding, severe thunderstorms, wind events and tornadoes. And if you don’t have one, get a NOAA Weather Radio. Early warning does save lives. Flood Awareness Week was March 15-19 and Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness Week is April 12-16.
Speakers Bureau
If your group needs a speaker for an upcoming event, please contact us. We can speak on a variety of topics from “Emergency Management 101” to “Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse.” We’d enjoy meeting you and sharing about emergency preparedness. And we can do it virtually. For more information, contact us at 262-636-3515.
If you have not done so, “like” us on Facebook. We regularly post useful information and tips, along with information about severe weather. You can find us at facebook.com/readyracineco. In addition, check out our website at readyracineco.com.
David L. Maack is the Racine County Emergency Management coordinator.