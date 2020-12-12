Community Newsletter: Racine County Office of Emergency Management

Finally, put together a winter emergency kit for your vehicle. Winter emergency kits should include items such as food, water, a flashlight and batteries, and blankets. In addition, include a snow shovel, extra gloves and hats, and kitty litter or sand to help give your wheels traction on icy roads in case you get stuck.

Holiday safety tips

Did you know that unattended cooking is the leading factor in home cooking fires? To avoid a cooking fire, keep an eye on your food. Move things that can burn away from the stove, including dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. In case of an oven fire, turn off the oven and keep the door closed until it’s cool. And never put water on a grease fire.

Make sure to have working smoke alarms close to where anyone may be sleeping. Don’t overload extension cords and keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn. If you have a real tree, keep it watered and make sure it is at least 3 feet away from any heat source.

If you are shopping online this year, shop from trusted retailers. Set strong passwords and change your password often. Do not set passwords that will be easy for cyber criminals to guess. And if a deal is too good to be true? It probably is.