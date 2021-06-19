Community Newsletter: Racine County Emergency Management

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling recently recognized the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) team with a Unit Citation at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office awards ceremony.
The citation read, “The Racine County Emergency Operations Center Team came together in collaboration to prepare, protect and provide for the citizens of Racine County during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their quick response to an unprecedented situation placed Racine County in a favored position whether it was obtaining personal protective equipment for distribution, establishing testing sites, setting up and maintaining isolation centers, monitoring hospital bed usage, or reaching out to local and state resources.”
Team members recognized were captains James Weidner, Dan Adams and Cary Madrigal; lieutenants Shawn Barker and James Evans; Sgt. Kelly Goetzke; deputies David Fisher, Jarod Kroll and Steve Storm; Emergency Management Director David Maack; Emergency Management Deputy Director Jay Kerner; Racine County Communications and Media Relations Director Mark Schaaf; RAPD Lt. Mark Esch; South Shore Fire Department Chief Robert Stedman; Environmental Health Director Keith Hendricks; and Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Health Department Environmental Health Director Marcia Fernholz.
Seminar
Racine County officials recently took part in a scenario based “Executive Education” seminar. In partnership with Racine County Emergency Management, the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS) developed this executive level seminar to explore homeland security and emergency management challenges confronting our area.
The scenario centered on a complex coordinated attack in Racine County and participants were asked to identify challenges that they would face responding to incidents occurring in several different locations as well as identifying “cascading consequences.”
This educational seminar was facilitated by a CHDS panel comprised of nationally recognized subject matter experts including Chief Clark Kimerer, Seattle Police Department (retired); James Featherstone, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeland Security Advisory Council; Jody Ferguson, Pierce County Department of Emergency Management director; and Col. Bob Stephan (U.S. Air Force, retired), former assistant secretary of Homeland Security for infrastructure protection.
Beat the heat
Did you know that extreme heat has killed more people than any other weather-related event? During periods of hot weather, friends and neighbors who may be more at risk of heat related illnesses should be monitored. Those often affected are the very young, the elderly and those with medical conditions like heart disease. People can “Beat the Heat” by remembering the acronym HEAT: Hydrate, Educate yourself on the dangers of heat, Act quickly when you suspect heat related dangers and Take it easy.
Prepare pets for disasters
June is National Pet Preparedness Month and our friends over at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are encouraging pet owners to “have a plan for Fluffy and Fido, too.” If a sudden emergency or storm arises, evacuation or sheltering will be less stressful if an emergency plan is in place for pets. Owners should be sure to have pet supplies and a safe place for a pet to ride out the storm. Not all public shelters or hotels/motels allow pets. A pet emergency kit should food and water, a carrier and any other special needs the pet may have. To learn more about preparing pets for disasters or emergencies, go to ready.gov/pets.
Speakers Bureau
Groups who need a guest speaker can contact the Racine County Emergency Management. A variety of topics from “Emergency Management 101” to “Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse” can be discussed. Speakers are also available virtually. For more information, contact call 262-636-3515.
Until next time, stay safe and Happy Holidays!