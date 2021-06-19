Community Newsletter: Racine County Emergency Management

The scenario centered on a complex coordinated attack in Racine County and participants were asked to identify challenges that they would face responding to incidents occurring in several different locations as well as identifying “cascading consequences.”

This educational seminar was facilitated by a CHDS panel comprised of nationally recognized subject matter experts including Chief Clark Kimerer, Seattle Police Department (retired); James Featherstone, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeland Security Advisory Council; Jody Ferguson, Pierce County Department of Emergency Management director; and Col. Bob Stephan (U.S. Air Force, retired), former assistant secretary of Homeland Security for infrastructure protection.

Beat the heat

Did you know that extreme heat has killed more people than any other weather-related event? During periods of hot weather, friends and neighbors who may be more at risk of heat related illnesses should be monitored. Those often affected are the very young, the elderly and those with medical conditions like heart disease. People can “Beat the Heat” by remembering the acronym HEAT: Hydrate, Educate yourself on the dangers of heat, Act quickly when you suspect heat related dangers and Take it easy.

Prepare pets for disasters