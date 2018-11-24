For years, we have encouraged the public to build an emergency supply kit that would get them through the first 72 hours of a disaster. But that is changing.
Jerry Quinn, a disaster recovery consultant, stated, “There is no 100 percent hazard-free zone for the U.S. population to move to. Preparedness investments may mitigate damages and contribute to response and recovery, but 72 hours of preparedness investment is not close to enough.”
And Daniel Barnett, disaster preparedness researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recently commented in Wired Magazine that, “It is not realistic, even in developed countries, to expect that the governmental infrastructure will be able to reach everyone within hours. Individuals need to have self-sustainability.”
We saw this play out in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Donna Solli, an affected resident, told visiting officials, “We’re going to die. We’re going to freeze. We got 90-year-old people. You don’t understand. You gotta get your trucks down here on the corner now. It’s been three days.” And nearly a week after Hurricane Florence made landfall, some residents were still unable to leave their homes due to fallout from the storm, including flooding conditions and infrastructure damage.
But how do you get people to prepare for two weeks if they haven’t even prepared for three days? Nearly 41 percent of people polled in a recent YouGov poll indicated that they were not prepared for a natural disaster. There are many reasons for this. Apathy (“It won’t happen here”), complacency (“I can take care of myself”) and a sense of being overwhelmed (“I don’t know where to start”) are a few of the reasons why people do not prepare.
Which leads to the question: Is it realistic for a family of four to stockpile 56 gallons of water (one gallon, per person, per day) and a pantry full of non-perishable food? Or should we look at more practical items, like go bags?
The Wired article suggests that people have “copies of personal identification documents. Prescription medications. A good whistle. Lightsticks. Water purification tech. A crowbar (the time you need a crowbar is the time you really, really need a crowbar).
The bottom line is that preparedness is key to building resilient communities and the ability to spring back after a disaster is essential. When disaster strikes, we are all in this together — government, the private sector and residents. We all have a role to play and the better prepared we are, the better the outcome. Neighbors helping neighbors, people sharing resources and communities banding together are needed during times of crisis.
If you can stabilize your own situation, perhaps you can then reach out to your neighbors and assist them. As individuals, families and neighbors stabilize their neighborhoods, first responders can concentrate on helping those hardest hit by the disaster. But we need to be prepared.
Preparedness steps really are not that difficult. Learn about the hazards that can affect your community, develop a family emergency plan that outlines what you would do if there were a tornado, fire, flood, etc. and then look at your own situation and build an emergency kit that will fit your needs.
Winter Weather Awareness Week
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave proclaimed Nov. 5-9 as Winter Weather Awareness Week in Racine County and urged all residents to take the steps needed to be prepared for winter weather.
Did you know that winter storms result in more total damage in the state than any other form of severe weather? Damage to vehicles and other structures is common. Did you also know that winter storms and cold temperatures kill and injure more people across Wisconsin than other weather hazards such as tornadoes, flash floods, damaging thunderstorm winds or lightning? Most of these deaths and injuries are vehicle-related and considered indirectly related to winter weather.
Before the snow and cold cover the area, now is the time to get your home and vehicles ready for winter weather. Prepare your home to keep out the cold with insulation, caulking and weather stripping. Learn how to keep pipes from freezing. Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups. And get together emergency supplies like a shovel, windshield scraper and small broom, flashlight with extra batteries, battery powered radio, bottled water, snack food, matches and small candles, extra hats, socks and mittens, blanket(s), tow chain or rope, road salt, and sand and booster cables.
Public private partnership
Delagrave helped kick-off Racine County’s Public-Private Partnership on Emergency Preparedness on Sept. 18 at the iMET Center in Sturtevant. In his remarks, he pointed out that 85 percent of the critical infrastructure in this country is held by the private sector and that last year’s flooding in Burlington demonstrated the need to work together. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), successful public-private partnerships can provide significant value to emergency preparedness by conducting a variety of activities. Partners can:
- Participate in fusion centers and emergency operation centers.
- Conduct joint training activities and educate the public on emergency preparedness.
- Develop and enhance plans for emergency response, assessment and resource-sharing.
- Share critical information in preparation for, during, and in response to an incident.
Speakers Bureau
If you need a speaker for an upcoming event, contact us. We can speak on a variety of topics from “Emergency Management 101” to “Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse.” We’d enjoy meeting you and sharing about emergency preparedness. For more information, call 262-636-3515.
If you have not done so, “like” us on Facebook. We regularly post useful information and tips, along with information about severe weather. You can find us at www.facebook.com/readyracineco. In addition, check out our website at www.readyracineco.com.
Until next time, stay safe.
