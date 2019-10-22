The Internet has changed the way we do business. From social interactions to purchasing, we rely on the Internet to help us with basic tasks like paying bills, banking, ordering food and other things we had to do and leave the house. While convenient for us, it is also a convenient way for criminals to target us. But if we take some simple precautions, we don’t have to be a victim.
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and, according to Ready Wisconsin, there are three key phrases that we should remember: Own it. Secure it. Protect it.
- Own It — Understanding your digital profile and how it can be accessed is key to learning how to protect yourself. Cell phones, computers and other smart devices in your home can all serve as potential access points for digital thieves. Users should keep track of where their personal information has been entered on physical devices, along with what online accounts they have created and what information is publicly viewable through them.
- Secure It — Most online systems include security measures that are meant to make it harder for unauthorized users to access your accounts. However, criminals have become very skilled at getting account information out of users. Make sure you are using all the tools available for securing accounts by setting strong passwords, using two-factor authentication when available, and by watching for phishing scams.
- Protect It — Every action you take online leaves behind a digital trail, which cybercriminals can try to use to their advantage when attempting to access your digital profile. Make sure you are practicing good cyber hygiene by regularly reviewing privacy settings on any publicly viewable platform, while setting strong passwords for your accounts and changing them regularly.
Are You Prepared?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently released the results from the 2018 National Household Survey (NHS). FEMA surveys the American public each year to assess how prepared households are, and estimates from the latest survey indicate that more Americans are actively preparing for disasters. According to the report:
- 57% have taken three or more basic actions to prepare. That’s 11 percentage points higher than last year’s estimate.
- 94% have taken at least one action to prepare.
- 67% of adults have set aside some money for an emergency, although most have set aside less than $500.
How prepared are you? Do you have a disaster plan? Have you practiced fire drills with your family? Do you have a “rainy day” fund set aside if you have uninsured damage to your home? If not, why not?
Good Neighbor Group
The Good Neighbor Group, a group of businesses in Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant, recently met at South Shore Fire Department to learn more about their new Hazardous Materials Team, as well as their Heavy Rescue Team. South Shore Fire Department was recently designated as Racine County’s Hazardous Materials Team and will be responding to hazmat events throughout the county.
Winter Weather Awareness Week
You have free articles remaining.
Winter Weather Awareness Week is Nov. 4-8. Last year we were hit by several snowstorms as well as a polar vortex that shut down many schools and businesses. While we don’t like to think about it this soon, winter is right around the corner and there are steps you can take now to get ready. According to ready.gov, some steps you can take are:
- Prepare your home to keep out the cold with insulation, caulking and weather stripping. Learn how to keep pipes from freezing. Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups.
- Pay attention to weather reports and warnings of freezing weather and winter storms. Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.
- Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication. Do not forget the needs of pets. Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights.
- Create an emergency supply kit for your car. Include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and non-perishable snacks. Keep the gas tank full.
- Learn the signs of, and basic treatments for, frostbite and hypothermia.
Get a flu shot
In 1918, a deadly flu virus spread globally, killing over 50 million people. Health officials tell us it’s not a matter of if, but when the next pandemic hits. The flu generally hits the very old, the very young and those with health issues the hardest, but there are strains that hit younger, healthy adults hard. The flu can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.
It will often come on suddenly and people with the flu will experience feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get your flu shot each year. The flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year. In seasons when the vaccine viruses matched circulating strains, flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor with the flu by 40% to 60%. Flu vaccination has also been shown to reduce the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.
Speakers bureau
If your group needs a speaker for an upcoming event, contact Racine County Emergency Management. Representatives can speak on a variety of topics from "Emergency Management 101" to "Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse." For more information, call 262-636-3515.
If you have not done so, “like” RCEM on Facebook. We regularly post useful information and tips, along with information about severe weather. Go to facebook.com/readyracineco. In addition, visit the website at www.readyracineco.com.
Until next time, stay safe!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.