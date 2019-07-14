A recent readiness survey suggested that more people are concerned about disasters, but more than half still don’t have an emergency preparedness plan and 40% couldn’t list all their prescription medication details, including dosage or prescribing doctor.
The fourth annual Healthcare Ready national survey on the emergency preparedness of Americans recently surveyed 1,245 adults. There were 54% that said they are aware that they or their families could be affected by a disaster within the next five years. The survey also found that:
- Thirty-seven percent of Americans can go a week or less without their medications or medical devices before facing a medical crisis.
- Only 40% of Americans could list all their prescription details, including dosage and prescribing doctor, if they had to evacuate their homes without their medications or medical supplies, up from 2018 (35%).
- Thirty-eight percent of Americans feel the federal government lacks appropriate funding for disaster response and recovery, an increase from 31% in May 2017.
- When it comes to preparedness behaviors, Americans are more likely to keep cash on hand (44%) than they are to keep a copy of their medical records 37%). And only 27% keep a bag of emergency supplies on hand.
Healthcare Ready is a nonprofit organization that works with healthcare partners to help sustain the flow of lifesaving products and resources to patients during a crisis. They offer the following tips:
- Healthcare Ready’s Rx Open tool can help patients find open, nearby pharmacies at www.healthcareready.org/rxopen.
- Discuss evacuation plans, meeting points and support for family members and neighbors, especially the medically fragile, who may need help.
- Talk to your healthcare provider about specific preparedness actions you should take to manage health conditions during a disaster.
- Keep a written list of prescriptions during a disaster.
- Prepare an emergency kit with food, water, flashlights, batteries, blankets, clothing and medical supplies for either sheltering in place or evacuation.
I recently spoke at an elderly housing facility and I was reminded that in 2005, after a prolonged hospital stay, I dealt with many of the same type of access issues that my audience was living with. At the time, I worried about what I would do if there was a fire or a tornado? What if I was home alone and I fell? Would I be able to get up on my own or would I be stuck there until help arrives? I knew that I had physical limitations and that it would take me longer to evacuate.
I encourage every person to have an emergency plan, to think out where they would go if there was an evacuation and what they would do to protect themselves. Part of that planning process involves assessing you and your family’s current situation. Do you have infants and small children, pets, caring for a senior adult(s) or have access or functional needs?
When I spoke to the seniors, I suggested that they take the following steps:
- Create a support network of family, friends and others who can assist during an emergency. Make sure they have an extra key to your home, know where you keep your emergency supplies and how to use lifesaving equipment or administer medicine.
- If you undergo routine treatments, work with your provider to identify back-up service.
- Work with local services, public transportation or paratransit to identify your local or private accessible transportation options if you need to evacuate.
- If you are dependent on dialysis or other life-sustaining treatment, know the location and availability of more than one facility.
- If you use medical equipment that requires electricity, talk to your healthcare provider about how you can prepare for its use during a power outage.
- Wear medical alert tags or bracelets.
Weather alerts
It seems as if a large part of the Midwest has been pounded with flooding, severe storms and tornadoes. While we have come out of this volatile spring season relatively unscathed, it is a good reminder for all of us to be prepared — just in case. Take the time to make sure you can receive weather related alerts and warnings.
- Confirm your mobile device can receive Wireless Emergency Alerts.
- Sign up for text and/or email alerts.
- Purchase a NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards.
- Register your cell phone number with Code Red. Code Red is a county-wide notification system, to notify you of emergency situations. You can find the link on our Facebook page.
- Download relevant hazard alerts and warnings apps like the FEMA and Red Cross apps.
- Create a list of all the alert systems available to you, and make sure everyone in the household receives the alerts as part of your household communication system.
Speakers Bureau
Contact Racine County Emergency Management if your group needs a speaker for an upcoming event. Staff can speak on a variety of topics from “Emergency Management 101” to “Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse.” For more information, call 262-636-3515.
If you have not done so, “like” Racine County Emergency Management on Facebook at Facebook.com/ReadyRacineCo. Useful information and tips is regularly posted, along with information about severe weather. In addition, visit the website at www.readyracineco.com.
Until next time, stay safe.
