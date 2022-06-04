Community Newsletter: Racine County Emergency Management

With summer fast approaching, Racine County Emergency Management Director Jay Kerner wants to remind everyone to pay special attention to the effects of increased heat and swimming safety in our area.

Heat awareness

According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the largest causes of weather-related deaths in the United States causing hundreds of deaths each year. Young children, older adults (65+), people with chronic medical conditions, individuals who work outside and pregnant women are at higher risk of heat related illnesses and death. Pets are also particularly vulnerable in hot weather. There are many steps that can be taken to prevent heat related illnesses and deaths:

Never leave people or pets in a closed vehicle on a warm/hot day. Make a habit of checking the backseats of vehicles before exiting.

Drink plenty of fluids. Make sure pets have continual access to water.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Apply sunscreen and reapply every two hours. Wear a hat for added protection.

When outside, avoid high energy activities and constant sun exposure. Find shaded areas to relax in.

Make sure pets have access to shade when outside and are properly cooled when indoors.

Do not rely on fans as a source of cooling. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort. Fans do not reduce body temperature or prevent heat related illnesses. If you do not have air conditioning or if your power goes out, locate a cooling center near you.

A list of designated cooling centers can be provided by calling 2-1-1 and may also be found on the Racine County Emergency Management webpage: https://www.racinecounty.com/departments/ready-racine-county

Here are the signs of heat-related illnesses:

Heat stroke:

Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F) taken orally

Red, hot and dry skin with no sweat

Rapid, strong pulse

Dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness

If you suspect heat stroke, call 911 or get the person to the hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives. Do not give the person anything to drink.

Signs of heat exhaustion are:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Fast or weak pulse

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

Nausea

Vomiting

Signs of heat cramps are:

Muscle pain or spasms in stomach, arms or legs

People who have signs of heat exhaustion or heat cramps should go to a cooler location and cool down by removing excess clothing and taking sips of water or sports drinks. They should call their healthcare provider if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.

People who need help with cooling costs can visit the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) website at acf.hhs.gov/ocs/low-income-home-energy-assistance-program-liheap.

Swim safety

Between July 2017 and June 2021 there were 14 accidental drowning deaths in Racine County and several more water rescues conducted along the shores of Racine beaches. Beaches and pools are popular locations to have fun and cool down in the summer, but lake waters are unpredictable and even the calm waters of pools can be dangerous if safety precautions are not taken. Accident prevention is the key to a safe, fun swimming experience. These guideline are recommended:

Do not swim alone and only swim when and where lifeguards are on duty. Check swim status and lifeguard hours on the City of Racine website, cityofracine.org/Beaches

.

Adults and children should learn how to swim before entering lakes, pools or other bodies of water. Swim classes are available at the Racine YMCA (all ages) and Razor Sharp Fitness (ages 14+ and adults). There is also Swimtastic and Diver Dan’s in Kenosha.

Children should be supervised at all times even if they have taken swim lessons and/or are using inflatables.

Make sure to have appropriately sized life vests for anyone who is not a strong swimmer. While inflatables may help keep someone afloat, they are not reliable safety devices.

In lakes, keep an eye out for signs of a possible rip current such as a line of still or murky water perpendicular to the waves. Do not enter the water when these conditions are present.

Do not dive into unknown waters or into shallow pools, jump feet first.

Do not push or jump on others while in the water.

Know what to do if caught in a rip current or other scary swimming situations. Proactively teach children what to do in these instances:

Stay as calm as possible and roll over to your back to keep your mouth and nose out of the water. Take deep breaths and call to the shore/lifeguard/others near the pool by yelling and waving your arms.

If you are in lake water and see a rip current, swim parallel to shore until you don’t feel the pull of the current. If you do not feel safe getting to shore on your own, call out to a lifeguard.

Do not hesitate to call 911 if you believe someone is in trouble.

“While no one wants to think about or anticipates terrible things happening during summertime fun, in the event something does happen, being prepared is the best way to help ensure lives are not lost and summer remains fun,” said Kerner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0