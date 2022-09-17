Community Newsletter: Racine County Emergency Management

RACINE COUNTY — National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. As Racine County continues to move forward to become the best place to live there is no better time to be involved than now. The 2022 NPM theme is “A Lasting Legacy.”
Make a plan
Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on your life changes. It could be the addition of a new family member or a change in your neighborhood.
Build a kit
Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet you may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Department of Homeland Security at Ready.gov.
Reduce your risk
Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards. Some protection items could be having smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, clearing debris from around your home and cleaning out gutters to avoid water accumulation on your property.
Teach youth about preparedness
Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.
CERT training
In early August, Jay Kerner and Tom Knitter from Racine County Emergency Management, along with Jeremy Hugasian of South Shore Fire Department, Sgt. Kroll and Deputy Ortiz from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, recently facilitated a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training at Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Youth ages 12-16 from across the county learned a variety of skills to better prepare themselves and respond for family, friends and neighbors in a time of a disaster or an emergency. Participants also learned more about what they can help with prior to first responders arriving. This training was organized through the Volunteer Center of Racine County.
“It is great to see the collaboration between South Shore Fire Department, our Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management,” said Ortiz about being involved in the CERT training. “Working together to provide guidance and tools to the youth of Racine County better prepares our county for when a disaster happens.”
“I hope we have the opportunity to continue this partnership with all of the first responder agencies to give our community additional resources to help our first responders in a time of need,” Kerner added. “The key here is to keep the volunteers in our community engaged. It is a fine balance as there is always something the community can assist with. People just need to know where to be pointed to. A good starting location is the Volunteer Center of Racine County.”
Speakers Bureau
Groups that need a speaker for an upcoming event can contact Racine County Emergency Management. Representatives can speak on a variety of topics from “Emergency Management 101” to “Surviving the Disaster.” It can be in-person or virtually. For more information, call 262-636-3515.
People can “like” Racine County Emergency Management on Facebook. Useful information and tips is regularly posted, along with information about severe weather. Go to Facebook.com/ReadyRacineCo. In addition, visit the website at racinecounty.com/departments/ready-racine-county.