Community Newsletter: Racine County Emergency Management

Holidays can be a stressful time and as we enter this holiday season, the threat of COVID-19 continues to linger over our communities. Public health officials are recommending we limit social gatherings to immediate family. While this may seem an inconvenience, what price can one put on health? Vaccines are continuing to assist in bringing communities back to some normality. Continued patience is key as are safety precautions such as continuing to wear a mask and practicing social distancing.

Holiday safety tips

Did you know unattended cooking is the leading factor in home cooking fires and Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires? To avoid a cooking fire, keep an eye on your food. Move flammable items away from the stove including dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. In case of an oven fire, turn off the oven and keep the door closed until it’s cool. Never put water on a grease fire.

Make sure to have working smoke alarms close to where anyone may be sleeping. As we near Christmas, don’t overload extension cords and keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn. If you have a real tree, keep it watered and make sure it is at least 3 feet away from any heat source.

If you are shopping online this year, shop from trusted retailers. Set strong passwords and change your password often. Do not set passwords that will be easy for cyber criminals to guess. And if a deal is too good to be true? It probably is.

If you are traveling over the holidays, plan ahead. Avoid travel if inclement weather is forecasted. If you’re traveling by plane for the holidays, review TSA’s security screening tips and if you are packing for a flight, consider a small emergency kit: flashlight, batteries and spare USB power bank. Take the time to winterize your vehicle for winter weather before hitting the road for the holidays.

Winter weather

Winter in Racine County can be an enjoyable time; from sledding or snowmobiling to cross country skiing, there are fun activities for everyone to do. While we can enjoy the winter weather, like a cold crisp night or the freshly fallen snow, there is a dangerous side to winter.

Winter storms are considered deceptive killers because most people die indirectly from storm-traffic accidents on icy roads, heart attacks from overexertion, and hypothermia from exposure to the cold. These deaths can be prevented if we take a moment to prepare ourselves ahead of time.

If a winter storm is forecasted, delay travel until after the storm. If you must go out, slow down and take your time. When shoveling, push the snow, rather than lifting it and take frequent breaks. Make sure to dress for the weather. Wear a hat and gloves and dress in layers.

Finally, put together a winter emergency kit for your vehicle. Winter emergency kits should include items such as food, water, flashlight and batteries and blankets. In addition, include a snow shovel, extra gloves and hats and kitty litter or sand to help give your wheels traction in case you get stuck.

Flu shots

Influenza generally hits the very old, the very young and those with health issues the hardest, but there are strains that hit younger, healthy adults hard. The flu can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. It will often come on suddenly and people with the flu will experience feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. An effective way to help reduce symptoms of seasonal flu is to get your flu shot each year.

The flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year. In seasons when the vaccine viruses matched circulating strains, flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor with the flu by 40% to 60%. Flu vaccination has also been shown to reduce the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.

FEMA online training

The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers free, online training including IS-394.A: Protecting Your Home or Small Business From Disaster. This course addresses different types of hazards and specific measures you can take to protect your home and place of business. To learn more, go to https://training.fema.gov/is.

Speakers Bureau

If your group needs a speaker for an upcoming event, contact Racine County Emergency Management. Staff can speak on a variety of topics from “Emergency Management 101” to “Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse.” Staff enjoy sharing their knowledge of emergency preparedness and it can be done virtually. For more information, call 262-636-3515.

Facebook

If you have not done so, “like” Racine County Emergency Management on Facebook. Useful information and tips, along with information about severe weather, is posted regularly. Go to Facebook.com/ReadyRacineCo. In addition, check out the website at readyracineco.com.

Until next time, stay safe and Happy Holidays!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0