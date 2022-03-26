Community Newsletter: Racine County Emergency Management

RACINE COUNTY — It’s hard to believe with the recent weather we’ve had, but spring is right around the corner.

April showers bring May flowers. Early in the spring, depending on melting snow and other factors, flooding from April showers do become a concern for us. Flooding is defined as a temporary overflow of water onto land that is normally dry. Floods may result from rain, snow, and overflows of dams and other water systems. Flash flooding is usually caused by heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time — generally less than six hours. This can impact those who are not in a floodplain. If flash flooding is a risk in your location, then monitor potential signs, such as heavy rain.

Racine County Emergency Management offers these severe weather and flood tips:

Learn and practice evacuation routes, shelter plans and flash flood response.

Gather supplies in case you must leave immediately or if services are cut off. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication. Don’t forget the needs of pets. Obtain extra batteries and charging devices for phones and other critical equipment.

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect and can protect the life you’ve built. Homeowner policies do not cover flooding. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels, declutter drains and gutters and install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery and keep an extra motor on hand.

Emergency planning

In 1984, a deadly release of methyl isocyanate in Bhopal, India, and a near miss in Institute, W. Va., in 1986, prompted Congress to pass the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know-Act (EPCRA) of 1986. EPCRA was created to help communities plan for chemical emergencies.

Facilities in the private and the public sector which use, store or produce hazardous chemicals in certain quantities must make an annual report to the local fire department, the Local Emergency Planning Committee and the State Emergency Response Commission. Those reports are due each March 1 and in Racine County, there are 158 reporting facilities and 74 planning facilities. That information is then used to develop hazardous material response plans including off site facility plans for facilities that use, store or produce extremely hazardous substances like chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, sulfuric acid and nitric acid to name just a few of the common chemicals found in Racine County.

Awareness week

Racine County will observe Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week April 4-8. The statewide tornado drill will occur on Thursday, April 7. This drill no longer includes a live Emergency Alert System test and mock tornado watch/warning issued by the National Weather Service. The NWS offices will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests during the 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. drill times, but these will not sound an audible alert unless a person is actively listening to a weather radio.

The annual “Severe Weather Safety and Storm Spotting Seminar” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. The training will be conducted by Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service at the Milwaukee/Sullivan office. Registration is required for the free seminar. Go to http://readyracineco.eventbrite.com.

Speakers Bureau

RCEM has a Speakers Bureau for groups needing a speaker at an upcoming event. A variety of emergency preparedness topics are covered. For more information, call 262-636-3515.

Facebook

People can “like” Racine County Emergency Management on Facebook. Useful information and tips, along with information about severe weather, is posted regularly. Go to Facebook.com/ReadyRacineCo. In addition, visit the RCEM website at readyracineco.com.

Until next time, stay safe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0