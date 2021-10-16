Community Newsletter: Racine County Emergency Management

Over the last 33 years, I have seen many changes in emergency management. First and foremost, it has become a profession. The International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) offers a certification in emergency management, as does many state emergency management offices, colleges and universities are offering emergency management degrees and many companies are now hiring emergency managers.

As for program changes, it ebbs and flows depending on what happens and gaps that are exposed. This may result in an infusion of grant dollars, but it usually involves new program requirements.

It is also interesting to see how emergency management came full circle, returning in some ways to the old civil defense days. In 1994, the civil defense days officially came to an end, and I stood before the County Board and stated such. During the Q & A, a county board supervisor suggested now that the Cold War was over, they could eliminate the office. I quickly responded that we had more to do than just civil defense planning and nothing more was said.