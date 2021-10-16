Community Newsletter: Racine County Emergency Management

Since 1999, I have written close to 100 community newsletter columns for The Journal Times. Over the years, I have used this platform to highlight preparedness campaigns, educate on disasters and promote events that we were sponsoring. Occasionally, I would throw in some songs that made our “Disaster” playlist. But through it all, I tried to make these columns both interesting and informative.
This will be my last column. I will be retiring from a 33-year career in emergency management this month. I never set out to be an emergency manager. I didn’t even know what emergency management was until I was offered a position with Wisconsin Emergency Management, my first job out of college. For the next year and a half, I would learn about emergency management while helping implement the Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act in Wisconsin.
When the coordinator position opened in Racine County, I applied and was hired. Instead of working with one aspect of the program, I was now working with all aspects of a very diverse program. Each county is required, by state statute, to have an emergency management program and state and federal funding is tied to a Plan of Work which is negotiated with the state each year.
The main components of that plan of work are:
- Preparing and maintaining plans for the response and recovery from natural, technological and man-made disasters.
- Providing emergency management related training to community partners as well as the community. This may involve sponsoring state or national training courses or conducting the training ourselves.
- Public outreach is a large part of emergency management. We are required to conduct public awareness campaigns throughout the year. In addition, we speak to community groups, distribute brochures and utilize social media to promote a culture of preparedness.
- We often participate in or facilitate disaster exercises and drills. Disasters are not a common occurrence, so drills and exercises are utilized to test plans, equipment and personnel. Over the years, we have gone into businesses and facilitated tabletop discussions with their personnel as well as planned and executed large full scale disaster exercises complete with victims who were transported to area hospitals.
- Finally, we respond to emergency situations as requested. Since 1990, I have overseen 13 declared disasters and responded to even more situations that didn’t rise to the level of a major declaration.
Over the last 33 years, I have seen many changes in emergency management. First and foremost, it has become a profession. The International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) offers a certification in emergency management, as does many state emergency management offices, colleges and universities are offering emergency management degrees and many companies are now hiring emergency managers.
As for program changes, it ebbs and flows depending on what happens and gaps that are exposed. This may result in an infusion of grant dollars, but it usually involves new program requirements.
It is also interesting to see how emergency management came full circle, returning in some ways to the old civil defense days. In 1994, the civil defense days officially came to an end, and I stood before the County Board and stated such. During the Q & A, a county board supervisor suggested now that the Cold War was over, they could eliminate the office. I quickly responded that we had more to do than just civil defense planning and nothing more was said.
After the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) rolled out Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training and were providing helmets, gloves and vests to those training. The CERT concept was developed and implemented by the Los Angeles City Fire Department in 1985 in response to earthquakes. If you could train the community to help themselves and their neighbors, professional first responders could address areas that are more critical.
In Racine County we have trained hundreds, including middle and high school students, over the past 20 years.
