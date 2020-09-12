Community Newsletter: Racine County Emergency Management

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. As Racine County continues to respond to COVID-19, there is no better time to be involved than now. The 2020 NPM theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”

The emphasis throughout September will be:

Make a plan: Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.

Build a kit: Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.

Prepare for disasters: Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards and act fast if you receive a local warning or alert.