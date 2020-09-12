Community Newsletter: Racine County Emergency Management

National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. As Racine County continues to respond to COVID-19, there is no better time to be involved than now. The 2020 NPM theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”
The emphasis throughout September will be:
Make a plan: Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.
Build a kit: Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.
Prepare for disasters: Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards and act fast if you receive a local warning or alert.
Talk to kids: Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.
RCOEM update
Jay Kerner has joined the team as our first full-time deputy emergency management coordinator. Kerner comes to us from the Department of Corrections where he was active with their emergency management initiatives. He is a master exercise practitioner and he has worked closely with RCOEM over the years.
Sadly, Dave Voss, one of our volunteer deputy emergency management coordinators, has stepped down from his post. Voss was appointed in 1974 and has faithfully served Racine County Emergency Management for 46 years. Retired from the Racine Police Department, Voss was hired as the Racine County Project Impact coordinator in 1998 and assisted in implementing disaster resistance in Racine County. He would go on to work for the Volunteer Center of Racine County, where he worked closely with RCOEM on Homeland Security, voluntary organizations active in disasters, long term recovery and Citizen Corps initiatives.
Summer storms
This past August, severe weather rolled through Racine County. Several tornado warnings were issued, and strong winds wreaked havoc on the area. Just a reminder that every household should have an All Hazards NOAA Weather Radio and make sure that you are able to receive wireless emergency alerts on your phone. In addition, there are several good apps that will notify you of severe weather watches and warnings.
Most summer storms never result in disaster declarations. Yet, many homeowners find themselves with unexpected repairs to make in the aftermath of these storms. Ensure that you have adequate insurance coverage to manage large repairs, check to see that you have a rider on your policy to cover water backup in your basement and put money away in a “rainy day” fund to cover uninsured damage.
Speakers Bureau
If your group needs a speaker for an upcoming event, contact Racine County Emergency Management at 262-636-3515. We can speak on a variety of topics from “Emergency Management 101” to “Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse.” We’d enjoy meeting you and sharing about emergency preparedness. And we can do it virtually.
If you have not done so, “like” us on Facebook. We regularly post useful information and tips, along with information about severe weather. You can find us at Facebook.com/ReadyRacineCo. In addition, check out our website at readyracineco.com.
Until next time, stay safe.
