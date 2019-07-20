RACINE — A public performance of a newly written play will be presented on stage at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The production will be the culmination of a summer-long creative project, in which youth from Racine’s Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) conceived the play’s concept and are writing the script, designing and building the sets, acting the roles and more.
The project was developed by a collaboration between the Racine Arts Council (RAC) and Lauren Sommers, HALO’s education program coordinator, through RAC’s ArtStart program. Launched in 2014, ArtStart aims to make art truly accessible to everyone in our community. Its goal is to eliminate the barriers, whether they be financial, logistical or perceived, so that people of all ages can experience and appreciate art in all its forms. And RAC board members work to make that happen by serving as companions/mentors for ArtStart projects, partnering with various organizations and groups throughout the community.
This summer’s ArtStart participants found inspiration for their play in a work of art created by local metal sculptor Bill Reid. The youth met with Reid as part of their art experience, and he talked to them about his work — including a pedal car called the Sun Ray which he created in honor of RAC’s 50th anniversary. And, come Aug. 23, the audience will have a chance to see how the colorful, whimsical car inspired this group of young playwrights.
The performance is free and open to the public.
Working together
RAC’s current project with HALO is just one example of ArtStart’s reach. Previous ArtStart programs include a collaborative mural project created by students of the REAL School and Racine Civic Leaders Academy, as well as a trip to the Milwaukee Art Museum for youth and adults in HALO’s summer arts camp.
ArtStart has also served other local groups including those at Bethany Apartments, the Women’s Resource Center, the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility and United Way’s Advancing Family Assets program. ArtStart is one of several community-based programs facilitated by the Racine Arts Council, a nonprofit organization that encourages, supports and advocates on behalf of emerging and established artists, artistic groups and young people interested in the arts. More information about all of RAC’s programs can be found at www.racineartscouncil.org/experience-art.
Chair-i-ties Auction
Another fun summer project RAC is involved with is the Chair-i-ties Auction, taking place on Monument Square on Saturday, Aug. 3. Chair-i-ties is an annual event that features works of art in a variety of media created by area youth in the City of Racine’s Main Gallery program.
In its 25th year, Main Gallery is a summer employment program for local youth, ages 14-18, that provides the opportunity to work under the guidance of experienced, professional artists. Participants are taught valuable job skills, while also learning artistic techniques and creative expression.
This year’s Main Gallery program employed 30 youth from throughout the community, working in three media groups: furniture painting, photography and multi-media (bird houses, pallet art, jewelry, floor mats).
The Chair-i-ties Auction is a great place to find unique artwork to decorate a home or yard, and a fun way to support a program that has employed and inspired more than 1,000 area youth since its inception in 1995.
The Aug. 3 event begins with viewing of items at 10 a.m., followed by the live auction at 11 a.m. Auctioneer Paul Vnuk will lead the event and Main Gallery artists will be on hand to showcase their work. For more about Main Gallery and Chair-i-ties, go to www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/Jobs.
RAC information
More information about the Racine Arts Council and its work is available at www.racineartscouncil.org and www.facebook.com/RacineArtsCouncil.
