Community Newsletter: Racine Arts Council

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council’s mission is to bring art to the people and people to the arts.
One of the ways the council does that is with its public folk art project, Quilts on Barns, the beauty of rural art initiated by Kathi Wilson and co-sponsored by Real Racine. Twenty-two wooden 8-foot by 8-foot quilt panels have been installed on historic barns throughout the county and the route, which threads its way through the countryside and can be viewed any time of the year. These distinctive designs include "Bear’s Paw," "Wild Goose Chase," "Corn and Beans," "Tulip Basket" and "Black-Eyed Susan." The Racine Arts Council will add three new quilt barns to the driving tour this year.
You have free articles remaining.
Local artist Libby Cameron, a graduate of Layton School of Art & Design (MIAD) who majored in painting and developed a diverse skill set studying everything from bronze casting to drawing, will be designing a new quilt pattern for the Racine County Pony Club barn. Before it is installed on a barn, it will be featured at the Monument Square Art Festival June 13-14 in Downtown Racine, the longest running art fair in Wisconsin.
The Racine Arts Council will host a Quilts on Barns Mini Road Rally during the second weekend of June, collaborating with Sew n’ Save and Country Rose Bakery Café. These two businesses will display a wooden palette quilt pattern painted by students from the Racine Parks Department Main Gallery summer employment program.
First stop for visitors will be the Real Racine office, 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville, to get their road rally instructions, Racine County map of the quilt barns and a visitor guide. Visitors to Racine County for the weekend will take a selfie photo of four quilt barns and make their final stop at the Monument Square Art Fair to receive a prize and sign the back of the quilt panel before it is hung on the barn. They can also visit the artist vendors. There will be prizes for those participating in the road rally.
For more information, go to racineartscouncil.org or call 262-635-0261.