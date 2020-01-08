Community Newsletter: Racine Arts Council

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council’s mission is to bring art to the people and people to the arts.

One of the ways the council does that is with its public folk art project, Quilts on Barns, the beauty of rural art initiated by Kathi Wilson and co-sponsored by Real Racine. Twenty-two wooden 8-foot by 8-foot quilt panels have been installed on historic barns throughout the county and the route, which threads its way through the countryside and can be viewed any time of the year. These distinctive designs include "Bear’s Paw," "Wild Goose Chase," "Corn and Beans," "Tulip Basket" and "Black-Eyed Susan." The Racine Arts Council will add three new quilt barns to the driving tour this year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local artist Libby Cameron, a graduate of Layton School of Art & Design (MIAD) who majored in painting and developed a diverse skill set studying everything from bronze casting to drawing, will be designing a new quilt pattern for the Racine County Pony Club barn. Before it is installed on a barn, it will be featured at the Monument Square Art Festival June 13-14 in Downtown Racine, the longest running art fair in Wisconsin.