Community Newsletter: Racine Arts Council

Fans of quilts, folk art and Racine County’s rural countryside are in for a real treat later this year. Three new quilt patterns are scheduled to be hung later this summer and early fall; two in Racine and one in Waterford.
Racine County is home to one of the first barn quilt projects in the state. Sponsored by the Racine Arts Council and Real Racine, 22 Quilts on Barns locations are scattered across the county; each one showing a unique and historic quilt pattern.
Kathi Wilson, Racine Arts Council executive director, was the original founder of Racine County’s Quilts on Barns project.
“I love seeing the expression of someone seeing one of our quilt patterns,” said Wilson. “They surprise and they delight. To me, that’s what community art is all about. They give people a beautiful reason to take notice of their surroundings, celebrate their simple blessings, smile in appreciation of our beautiful county.”
Community collaboration
Over the last 12 years, hundreds of individuals and numerous groups have donated their time, money and efforts to the Quilts on Barns project. The brightly colored 8-foot by 8-foot wooden quilt pattern blocks are installed on barns across the county. Quilt patterns can be found on barns in Burlington, Waterford, Wind Lake, Franksville, Raymond, Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant, Wind Point, Yorkville, Caledonia, Norway and Racine.
Two of the quilt patterns designed by local artist Libby Cameron include her imagination, creativity and sweet passion for the horse community.
The new quilts, locations and sponsors are:
- Malchine Farm, 27402 Malchine Road, Waterford — “Wisconsin Heartland”; painted by the Waterford High School Honor Art Club and members of the Malchine family; sponsored by All-Pro-Mechanical Inc.; State Farm Insuranse-Lisa Ramlow, H & R Block-Jim and Bonnie Stowell and the Malchine family
- Pony Club Equestrian Center, 5518 Highway 31, Caledonia — “Blue Ribbon Horse”; designed and painted by Libby Cameron Erlandsson; sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Kjell Erlandsson.
- Howard “Rusty” Stacey, 5750 Five Mile Road, Caledonia — “Rusty’s Horseshoes”; designed and painted by Libby Cameron and Kjell Erlandsson; sponsored by Riders of Caledonia.
Fall celebration
To celebrate the new additions and generate interest and excitement in the entire program, the Racine Arts Council and Real Racine will be conducting a Quilts on Barns Road Rally and Quilts in the Community Event in the fall.
The soon to be 25 Quilts on Barns locations extend from the Wind Point Lighthouse on Lake Michigan’s shoreline to the charming rustic roads in western Racine County. The goal of the project was to highlight the unique architecture and history of barns in Racine County, draw attention to ag-tourism based businesses, educate residents and visitors on Racine County’s rich quilting tradition and promote quilting as an art form.
Fans and families can enjoy all of the quilts on a bucolic driving tour. Free maps of the sites are available at Real Racine, Racine County Convention and Visitors Bureau, 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville. As people make their way from barn to barn, it’s the perfect opportunity to experience some of the other gems the countryside has to offer, from farmer’s markets and pumpkin farms to ice cream shops and local restaurants.
About RAC
Founded in 1967, the Racine Arts Council encourages, supports and advocates on behalf of emerging and established artists, artistic groups in our community and young people interested in the arts. For more information, go to racineartscouncil.org.
