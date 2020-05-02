Community Newsletter: Racine Arts Council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fans of quilts, folk art and Racine County’s rural countryside are in for a real treat later this year. Three new quilt patterns are scheduled to be hung later this summer and early fall; two in Racine and one in Waterford.

Racine County is home to one of the first barn quilt projects in the state. Sponsored by the Racine Arts Council and Real Racine, 22 Quilts on Barns locations are scattered across the county; each one showing a unique and historic quilt pattern.

Kathi Wilson, Racine Arts Council executive director, was the original founder of Racine County’s Quilts on Barns project.

“I love seeing the expression of someone seeing one of our quilt patterns,” said Wilson. “They surprise and they delight. To me, that’s what community art is all about. They give people a beautiful reason to take notice of their surroundings, celebrate their simple blessings, smile in appreciation of our beautiful county.”

Community collaboration