Community Newsletter: Racine Arts Council

In February 2020, RAC had just begun conversations with Robert Ellsworth Correctional Center in Union Grove to begin an art program for mothers and their children as a way to keep them connected to each other during incarceration. Because the program was halted, the Racine Arts Council instead used its resources and delivered 100 “I Love my Mother” packets for the mothers to give to their children. When it is safe to reopen, RAC plans to create a safe and creative program for the correctional center.

Ballyhoo at the Zoo

RAC is excited to host Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair in June 5-6 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. For more than 50 years the fair has been on Monument Square. RAC had to reimagine a new way of hosting an art fair based on social distancing and found the Racine Zoo open to its needs.

Many artists will be back this summer including nonagenarian Donald VanderLeest who will be exhibiting for his 50th year. He is a painter, historian and carpenter, and his paintings include barns, churches, homes and buildings from Racine’s past. VanderLeest works on commission; hired by people or organizations to paint pictures of their home or buildings. He has created paintings for Preservation Racine and designed the cancellation stamp for Racine’s sesquicentennial.

