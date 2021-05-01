Community Newsletter: Racine Arts Council

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council announces the appointment of Marie Martin as a new member to its Board of Directors.
Martin recently retired from Fox Valley Technical College where her role was director of Global Education and Services leading all international projects at the college. Her work experience included educational programming, recruitment, fundraising, grant writing, marketing and promotion, and oversight of a large budget.
Martin is a believer in the transformative power of art and follows visual, performing and literary arts. For many years she served on the Board of Fox Valley Arts Alliance in Appleton, where they worked to bring arts programs to the community. She and her husband fell in love with North Beach and have settled in Caledonia. Martin has already begun working on a collaboration between Downtown Racine Corp., Real Racine and the Racine Arts Council’s quilt window display project for October. This will include the Ozella’s Story, Underground Railroad quilts made by the community in 2001-2203.
ArtStart
ArtStart has been an important outreach program to the underserved during the pandemic where RAC’s focus has been with many “locked in” communities. Spectrum School of Art has added their signboard paintings and photographs to the DeKoven Outdoor Walking Gallery started by the RAC in the fall of 2019. This gallery became a walking space to enjoy art and the outdoors during the pandemic. It is located on the backside of the DeKoven Center between the chapel and the pool building.
In February 2020, RAC had just begun conversations with Robert Ellsworth Correctional Center in Union Grove to begin an art program for mothers and their children as a way to keep them connected to each other during incarceration. Because the program was halted, the Racine Arts Council instead used its resources and delivered 100 “I Love my Mother” packets for the mothers to give to their children. When it is safe to reopen, RAC plans to create a safe and creative program for the correctional center.
Ballyhoo at the Zoo
RAC is excited to host Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair in June 5-6 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. For more than 50 years the fair has been on Monument Square. RAC had to reimagine a new way of hosting an art fair based on social distancing and found the Racine Zoo open to its needs.
Many artists will be back this summer including nonagenarian Donald VanderLeest who will be exhibiting for his 50th year. He is a painter, historian and carpenter, and his paintings include barns, churches, homes and buildings from Racine’s past. VanderLeest works on commission; hired by people or organizations to paint pictures of their home or buildings. He has created paintings for Preservation Racine and designed the cancellation stamp for Racine’s sesquicentennial.
LINK
The Racine Arts Council’s Lonely Instruments Need Kids (LINK) program is grateful for Steve Schoenes’ dedication over the many years that Schmitt Music was open. Before RAC lends an instrument to a student at RUSD, they are appraised and repaired so they are “like new” for a music student. Schoenes has been RAC’s “fix it” technician for hundreds of donated instruments and the organizaiton is grateful for his energy and commitment to the program. The RAC wishes him happiness and joy in his retirement.
For information on Racine Arts Council programs, contact Kathi Wilson at director@racineartscouncil.org or go to racineartscouncil.org.