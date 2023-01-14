Community Newsletter: Racine Arts Council

RACINE — Established in 1967, the Racine Arts Council encourages, supports and advocates on behalf of emerging and established artists, arts organizations and young people interested in the arts.

RAC is the longest running arts council in the state of Wisconsin and over the years have brought new ideas to the community and collaborated with many organizations to bring “art to the people, and people to the arts.”

The Racine Arts Council differentiates itself from other arts organizations in the community in that it does not produce art, but rather facilitates arts experiences and collaboration among artists and community entities.

Urban sketching

The Racine Arts Council is excited to be involved in a global phenomenon called urban sketching. There are urban sketchers all over the world, gathering to sketch on location, showcasing the world “one sketch at a time.”

Urban Sketching is a form of visual storytelling where an artist uses pen, pencil, or other drawing tools to depict scenes from everyday life in a city, urban environment or sometimes even in a natural or rural environment. Urban sketches are typically drawn on-site, in the moment, and often capture the energy and character of a place. Urban sketching is a way for artists to document and interpret the world around them and can be a fun and engaging way to explore a city and its inhabitants.

In addition to its artistic value, urban sketching can also provide a sense of connection and community. When artists come together to sketch on location, they have the opportunity to share their experiences, learn from each other and build relationships. This can be especially valuable in a world that can often feel disconnected and impersonal. Urban sketching can also serve as a form of activism and social engagement. By drawing attention to the beauty and complexity of the urban environment, urban sketchers can help raise awareness of important issues and challenges and encourage others to engage with and care for their communities.

Urban sketching can be a valuable and enriching activity for individuals, communities and society as a whole.

The RAC created an urban sketching group on Facebook called Urban Sketchers Racine Kenosha. Members gather in posted locations to sketch together. Past locations include the Eco-Justice Center, Golden Rondelle, Douglas Avenue Diner, Red Onion Café, Monument Square and East Park Garden at Gateway Technical College. People should visit the Facebook page to join the group.

Sketch club

The Racine Arts Council hosted an intergenerational sketch club at the LGBTQ Center Youth Art Club where 12 youth and adults came together to begin using their art skills in this art form. Future sketch clubs will be created at Mahogany Gallery, Veterans Outreach, Gilmore Fine Arts School and Knapp Community School.

For more information about the Racine Arts Council, go to racineartscouncil.org.