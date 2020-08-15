Community Newsletter: Racine Arts Council

“We Stand Creative” is a theme of arts, theater, music and literature organizations in Racine and all around the world as we move through these challenging times.
The arts community has taken a big hit. Because of the coronavirus people are not able to gather for events, concerts, art classes or museum walks. Racine Arts Council members want people to know they are still here working to create new ways of presenting a socially distanced concert performance, Facebook livestreaming concerts, a virtual museum exhibit with instructional docent tours, zoom reading programs, virtual historical tours and zoom art classes, all in ways that are safe and accessible.
Fundraising T-shirt
The Racine Arts Council is offering a “We Stand Creative” T-shirt designed by Ken Cimbalnik, celebrating creativity as the organization moves forward with new and innovative programming. RAC has created a fundraising online store with local company, We Make Tshirts, where proceeds will go directly to help fund its ArtSeed Grant program benefiting local artists and organizations. Go to https://stores.inksoft.com/we_stand_creative/shop/home to support the Racine Arts Council. The application portal to apply for an ArtSeed grant will be open again in February of 2021 at racineartscouncil.org.
Donate an instrument
Many people are using this time to clean their closets or basements and the RAC Lonely Instruments Need Kids (LINK) program has been the beneficiary. Each donated instrument is logged into the RAC inventory then appraised and repaired at Schmitt Music at a discounted rate as a donation. At the beginning of each school year, virtual or in-school, RAC works with the Racine Unified School District to identify those students who need an instrument and cannot afford to rent or purchase one.
In a typical year, RAC loans out approximately 15 to 20 instruments. In the past six months violins, viola, flutes, a trumpet, a snare drum and music has been received. People who would like to donate an instrument can schedule a drop off or pickup time by calling 262-635-0261.
ArtStart
The Racine Arts Council ArtStart program serves the underserved in our community. Past events have included a classical guitar concert for Bethany House families, a school bus field trip for children to the Milwaukee Art Museum and, in the summer of 2019, the children living at the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization presented a stage play featuring Bill Reid’s Sun Ray art car.
RAC is continuing its ArtStart program by collaborating with the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility and The Pillars Assisted Living Facility. The young men at RYOCF will be painting 18-inch by 18-inch signboards for the Caledonia Conservancy which has miles of nature trails for horse enthusiasts and hikers. These signs will be painted with natures scenes and the words “Hikers Welcome” to be posted at the entrance to its five parks.
Both the RYOCF young men and the elderly residents of The Pillars will be painting 10-inch by 10-inch signboards with plants, insects and butterflies for the CC School to Nature educational program. Thanks to an ImaginAction Grant, the RAC is able to provide all materials needed for this project which will include signboards, paint and paintbrushes.
Quilt rally
The Racine Arts Council and Real Racine will host a Quilts on Barns Road Rally Oct. 10 utilizing its driving tour map of 26 quilted barns. Four new barns have been added to the driving tour this summer. Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Mayor Cory Mason have declared this day Community Quilt Day. What better way to celebrate our beautiful county than to travel throughout rural and urban areas looking for quilted barns, quilts on porches, and most of all enjoying the beautiful fall color, buying a pumpkin and eating caramel apples. Go online to racineartscouncil.org for details.
