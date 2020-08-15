Community Newsletter: Racine Arts Council

Donate an instrument

Many people are using this time to clean their closets or basements and the RAC Lonely Instruments Need Kids (LINK) program has been the beneficiary. Each donated instrument is logged into the RAC inventory then appraised and repaired at Schmitt Music at a discounted rate as a donation. At the beginning of each school year, virtual or in-school, RAC works with the Racine Unified School District to identify those students who need an instrument and cannot afford to rent or purchase one.

In a typical year, RAC loans out approximately 15 to 20 instruments. In the past six months violins, viola, flutes, a trumpet, a snare drum and music has been received. People who would like to donate an instrument can schedule a drop off or pickup time by calling 262-635-0261.

ArtStart

The Racine Arts Council ArtStart program serves the underserved in our community. Past events have included a classical guitar concert for Bethany House families, a school bus field trip for children to the Milwaukee Art Museum and, in the summer of 2019, the children living at the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization presented a stage play featuring Bill Reid’s Sun Ray art car.