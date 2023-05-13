RACINE — Each spring, the Racine Art Guild presents a “Juried Art Show.”

This year’s exhibit can be seen at the Anderson Art Center, 6603 Third Ave., Kenosha. The show features 52 pieces by 37 guild artists.

The winners of the show were announced April 16.

Sue Horton won first place with her watercolor painting “Sunkissed.” Dennis Motl won second place with an untitled covered wood vessel and third place was awarded to Caroll Pearson’s digital print “Silver Barn.”

Honorable mentions were awarded to Mary Ann Bresnahan for her painting “Thyme,” Brenda Thomas for her glass mosaic “Rainbow School” and Paula Touhey for her painting “Garden View II.”

The show was curated by Ryan Peter Miller of Carthage College and will run through May 28.

Video workshop

The Racine Art Guild is hosting a workshop about creating social media videos.

Jason Love and the Racine Video Production Workshop will demonstrate their proven process, and participants will create and upload their own videos using apps on their phones.

Attendees also will learn where and how to post, as well as tricks to get more views.

The workshop is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The cost is $28 and space is limited to 15 people.

The workshop is open to non-members as well as Racine Art Guild members.

Go to racineartguild.com/workshops to purchase tickets or contact racineartguildbod@gmail.com for questions.

The work of the Racine Video Production Workshop members can be seen at youtube.com/@RacineVideo and Facebook.com/RacineVideo.

SAF seeks volunteers

The Racine Art Guild will once again host the Starving Artist Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, on the grounds of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive.

The guild needs volunteers to assist with fair prep (on Aug. 5), set up, parking direction and tear down. For volunteer information, send an email to racineartguildbod@gmail.com.

The guild also wants to remind any artists interested in selling at the fair that spots are filling up. The application is available at racineartguild.com.

All food court spots for the fair have been filled and attendees will be able to purchase items ranging from wood-fired pizza to hot dogs to tacos to kettle corn — and real and mock cocktails.

Proceeds from the Starving Artist Fair benefit the Racine Art Guild Scholarship Fund, enabling the guild’s annual awards to local fine arts students.

Additionally, the fair brings affordable art to the community and promotes the DeKoven Center, the Spectrum Art Gallery at DeKoven and Preservation Racine.

Scholarship dinner

The June member meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. June 8 at the Wustum Museum, will be the Scholarship Award Dinner.

Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to Racine students who are either juniors or seniors enrolled in fine arts program at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, and UW-Milwaukee.

The dinner is open only to Racine Art Guild members.

The Racine Art Guild meets on the second Thursday of the month and welcomes the public to drop in for most meetings.

For more information about meetings and events, or to become a member, visit racineartguild.com.