Community Newsletter: Racine Art Guild

RACINE — The Racine Art Guild will present its 57th annual Starving Artist Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the historic DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive. The fair is able to expand to welcome more artists, and food and beverage vendors. It is the largest juried art fair in the tri-county area with just over 120 booths.

The Starving Artist Fair has a dedicated group of 10 artist jurors representing numerous artistic disciplines that has reviewed the art of each applicant to the fair. The result is a well-balanced collection of artists representing painting (acrylic, oil, digital, watercolor and digital), mixed media, glass, ceramics, jewelry, printmaking, metal, yard art, fiber, photography and wood. While the art is high-quality, no piece is allowed to be priced over $300, making fine art affordable to visitors.

While many of the artists have participated in this fair for years, each year many new artists are welcomed. Most are from the region with 28% coming from Racine County, 65% from Wisconsin cities outside the county and 7% from Illinois, giving visitors a fresh look at today’s art. The Racine Art Guild Boutique features the art of guild members.

Awards

Artists are eligible for three awards this year: Best of Show (chosen by a team of Guild jurors), People’s Choice (visitors fill out a program ballot), and new this year — The Marg Lacock Memorial Award of Excellence (juried by Lacock family and friends who are artists). The Lacock award was instituted this year with a donation of $250 per year for four years as a memorial to the Racine artist.

Proceeds from the Starving Artist Fair go to support four scholarships to art students residing in Racine County and attending one of four regional colleges. In addition to the booth fees, the Guild raises money at the fair through raffle ticket sales featuring yard art executed by Racine Art Guild members. The silent auction offers donated art by the fair’s participating artists and also contributes significantly to the scholarship fund.

Kids Korner

Those with children will want to stop by the Kids Korner on the west side of the fair for free art activities. Each year two of our Guild members bring out the fun. They design several quickly completed art projects to generate children’s creativity. Nearby, Stephanie’s Glittery Tattoos will have some “bling” appliques available for purchase.

Food

There will be a food court on each end of the fair. Vendors include, Nimble Coffee and specialty sandwiches, Pastry4U, Nutman, Dekoven Center wine and beer tent, Cut Stone Food (pizza), All About Tacos, St. Mesrob Armenian Church, Immoxicated non-alcoholic mixed drinks and Cowboy Kettle Corn.

Music

Music will be shared throughout the day by Vibhaus Kendzia from his booth. Two performance sites — one on the east and one on the west side of the fair — will offer special performances by musicians. The lineup:

East stage: Brandgas String Quartet, 9-11 a.m.; Exuberant String Quartet, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nolan Boerner, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

West Stage: Special Set, 11 a.m.-noon; Daniel Smith, noon-2 p.m.

The Racine Art Guild is grateful to its sponsors: Real Racine, Mount Pleasant Tourism Council, Johnson Financial, Educators Credit Union, Festival Foods, Horton Family, O&H Bakery and the Midwest Mountain Lions.