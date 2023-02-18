RACINE — The Racine Art Guild announced the call for artists for the Starving Artist Fair is now open.

This year marks the fair’s 58th year and will return to the grounds of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. The guild is hoping to attract 130 to 140 artists which will be an increase from its previous maximum of 120. It is the area’s largest juried fine art fair and, in addition to the art for sale, there will again be a food court, music, a silent auction, raffle and free art activities for children. The fair also provides the opportunity to promote the DeKoven Center, Spectrum Art Gallery (located at DeKoven) and Preservation Racine.

The goal of the fair, in addition to bringing art to the Racine community, is to raise funds for its scholarship program. Each year the guild awards scholarships to Racine residents who are juniors or seniors enrolled in a collegiate fine arts program at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The guild is currently in the process of working with the colleges to identify the recipients which are chosen by the colleges. The scholarships will be awarded in June.

RAG invites interested artists to complete a Starving Artist Fair application at racineartguild.com.

New president

The Racine Art Guild is pleased to announce that Sue Smith has been appointed as its new president. She has been a member for several years, has been on the Board of Directors for six years and served as the Starving Artist Fair chairman for two years. Smith has had artwork displayed in “Watercolor Wisconsin” as well as several other art exhibits at Wustum Museum and UW-Parkside. The guild thanks past president Jill Castillo for her hard work over the last nine years. She will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

Spring meeting

The guild will hold its annual member critique Thursday, March 9, at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Artist Marilyn Propp will review their work and give recommendations. She has her art in renowned collections around the world. She has also taught at the Art Institute of Chicago, Loyola University and Columbia College and has been the recipient of many grants.

Spring juried show

Each year in the spring, the Guild presents a juried art show. This year’s exhibit will hang at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., Kenosha, from April 16 to May 28. RAG members may enter two pieces of work for consideration by a juror yet to be determined. Art can be two- or three-dimensional and must have been created in the past two years. Monetary awards will be presented during the opening reception on April 16. The public is welcome. Award winners will be announced later.

Community outreach

The members of the Racine Art Guild have been busy collaborating with several local organizations to bring art to its members. In December, the guild spent a week working with the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center Inc. to complete age appropriate art projects with children in grades K-five. They also spent an afternoon at John XXIII Educational Center helping the children make giant paper snowflakes. Most recently, they have begun working with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and the Racine Arts Council to start a sketching club with veterans. The Racine Art Guild meets on the second Thursday of the month and welcomes the public to drop-in. For more information, visit the website at racineartguild.com.