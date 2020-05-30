Community Newsletter: Racine Area United Way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — These last few months have marked unprecedented times for the Racine community.

Racine County has faced rises in unemployment, food insecurity and more due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through all of this, United Way of Racine County has taken a direct response to the community’s needs by taking the lead on support efforts. To date, these support efforts have raised over $225,000 for the community outside of United Way’s normal campaign fundraising efforts.

Shortly after the Safer at Home order was issued in Wisconsin, United Way of Racine County partnered with the Racine Community Foundation to introduce the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund. This fund was established to provide flexible financial resources to nonprofit organizations, funded by either UWRC or the Racine Community Foundation, that have had their ability to help the community restricted due to COVID-19.

Thanks to the generosity of many donors, the fund has raised more than $135,000 and provided financial support for more than 20 organizations, including Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Both organizations said the funds they received will go toward providing food assistance.