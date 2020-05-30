Community Newsletter: Racine Area United Way

RACINE — These last few months have marked unprecedented times for the Racine community.
Racine County has faced rises in unemployment, food insecurity and more due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through all of this, United Way of Racine County has taken a direct response to the community’s needs by taking the lead on support efforts. To date, these support efforts have raised over $225,000 for the community outside of United Way’s normal campaign fundraising efforts.
Shortly after the Safer at Home order was issued in Wisconsin, United Way of Racine County partnered with the Racine Community Foundation to introduce the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund. This fund was established to provide flexible financial resources to nonprofit organizations, funded by either UWRC or the Racine Community Foundation, that have had their ability to help the community restricted due to COVID-19.
Thanks to the generosity of many donors, the fund has raised more than $135,000 and provided financial support for more than 20 organizations, including Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Both organizations said the funds they received will go toward providing food assistance.
With the support of the Morgridge Family Foundation, United Way of Racine County was also able to provide 11 impact partners with about $65,000 in undesignated grants to help them recover from the effects of COVID-19. Organizations that received funding include Women’s Resource Center, The Arc of Racine County Inc. and Racine Vocational Ministry.
Impact partners also received funding through DoMore24 Racine, a digital fundraising event United Way of Racine County hosted May 14-15. This 24-hour fundraiser brought in $40,000 for more than 20 local nonprofits. Organizations such as the Racine County Food Bank, Bethany Apartments and the Eco-Justice Center all received donations during these impactful 24 hours.
Campaign contributing
As influential as these efforts have been, they are only the beginning. The Racine community will need continued time and effort to rebuild during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting United Way of Racine County’s campaign this fall is a great way to ensure that these efforts continue. United Way of Racine County raises $5 million annually during campaign, and this money supports initiatives in health, education and financial stability. Donations directly support the community, with 98% of funds staying in Racine County.
To learn more about how to make a difference, go to unitedwayracine.org.
