On Jan. 17, more than 400 middle school girls descended on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus to take part in the sixth annual Girls Empowered by Math and Science (GEMS) Conference.
The American Association of University Women-Racine, under the leadership of Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin, was one of the sponsors; three of its members served on the GEMS Conference Steering Committee.
After arriving on campus, the girls were greeted by Deborah Ford, UW-Parkside chancellor, and Eric Gallien, Racine Unified School District superintendent. Then, it was off to attend workshops with titles such as “Superconductors and Quantum Computing,” “Spaghetti Tower Challenge,” “Lake and River Sediment Exploration” and “Illuminate Your World Using STEM.”
At the end of the conference, each girl completed an evaluation. One participant said it was a great time and an empowering experience, and another said it gives you good ideas on what you want to do in the future.
Used Book Sale
AAUW-Racine members are busy getting ready for its next Used Book Sale May 2-6 and 10-12 in the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Book donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13. Donations can also be left in the box at the bottom of the inside stairway at CVS any time the pharmacy is open. Proceeds from the book sales are used for higher education for women.
State Convention
AAUW-Racine is co-hosting the AAUW Wisconsin State Convention along with AAUW-Kenosha and AAUW-Geneva Lakes April 26-27 at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan.
On Friday, AAUW members from across the state will have the opportunity to network, exchange ideas and hear Deborah Ford, UW-Parkside chancellor, talk about the Status of Women Report. The featured dinner speaker is Stacia Thompson, director of workforce wtrategies at Gateway Technical College.
Saturday starts out with a business meeting. The featured lunch speaker is Michelle Peterson of Fight to End Exploitation who will speak on “Human Trafficking Uncovered — Local Implications, Warning Signs and Resources.
The afternoon breakout sessions are "Turn Up the Vote: Effective Voter Engagement," "Wisconsin Waters — Protecting and Advocating" and "The Changed Landscape of Title IX."
About AAUW
The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education and research. By joining AAUW, you belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.
Membership in AAUW is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or an advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning. To find a list of programs, study groups and other activities, go to racineaauw.org.
