This year Preservation Racine is once again hosting its annual Tour of Historic Places. “A Premium Collection” will take place from noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Six homes and First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 728 Villa St. comprise the tour.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 the day of the tour. Ticket outlets include Borzynski’s Farm & Floral Market, Mileager's (both locations), Millers Flowers, Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, O & H Bakery (all locations), Personal Touch Flowers, Uncorkt and Racine Heritage Museum. Tickets can be purchased the day of the tour at First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11 a.m.
Century Buildings
The organization is also launching a new project to commemorate buildings that are 100 years old or older in Racine County. Preservation Racine celebrates Century Buildings each May and has awarded century-building certification to nearly 400 buildings since 1987. These buildings have included residential homes, taverns, barns, restaurants, churches, businesses and governmental structures. The history of each building is presented, along with unusual and unknown stories about what has taken place in these structures, plus an analysis of architectural aspects for each building.
This year the organization is making available to property owners a 6-inch by 8-inch bronze oval plaque that lists the date of construction for buildings that have turned 100 years old and have been awarded century building status by Preservation Racine. To date, 25 property owners who have received century building certification from the organization through the years have purchased this plaque to commemorate their residence. The plaques are a great way to showcase their building. We hope additional property owners will be interested in having their homes issued this special status and appropriately marked.
Property owners who have homes or buildings 100 years old or older are encouraged to contact Preservation Racine by calling 262-634-5748, or inquiring by mail to P.O. Box 383, Racine, WI, 53401, about “Century Building” certification. New members are welcome.
About a dozen buildings are selected each year for research and presentation. Imagine knowing the full history of your house or structure. Preservation Racine’s Century Building program is a great way for owners to honor their property, preserve for perpetuity the story about where their family has lived or worked, and add prestige to the place they call home. It adds to the collective history of Racine County.
Through the Century Buildings program and the annual Tour of Historic Places, Preservation Racine calls attention to older and architecturally unique buildings. The tour provides the public an opportunity to see these buildings up close and personal — courtesy of the owner — and hear stories about who built them and what has transpired within their walls.
Meetings
Two Preservation Racine membership meetings remain in 2019:
- Michele Caskey will present “Why the Danes Came to Racine” at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave.
- Author and presenter Rochelle Pennington will give a visual program on “The Endurance — History’s Greatest Shipwreck” at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St.
