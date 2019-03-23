Preservation efforts are more often associated simply with the restoration of homes, public buildings, neighborhoods, monuments, districts and other public places. In fact, if a person attends a program about preservation, it most likely will focus on how a structure or neighborhood was salvaged from demise to become a vibrant part of the community once again. These types of preservation initiatives are vital if a community is committed to maintaining its historical and cultural heritage in the face of economic, social and architectural change.
There are other types of activities, however, that are often overlooked or unrecognized, but nevertheless necessary to promote greater preservation projects. These activities, which promote the work of historic preservation include developing plans, studying ordinances, protecting artifacts, research, archiving materials, collecting memorabilia, writing books and articles, serving on boards and commissions, and promoting the missions of local historical organizations. Without these important components, the machinery of preservation could not operate.
Preservation Racine Inc. has a busy year scheduled for 2019 and looks to engage the community to advance its mission of encouraging “the preservation of buildings, sites, and districts in the Racine, Wisconsin area which have historical, architectural, and cultural value.”
Group activities include a review of the City of Racine’s recently-adopted Heritage Preservation Plan, a program featuring local historians in April, the annual Tour of Historic Places in September and a new restoration project.
Evening of history
Preservation Racine will host “The Big 3, Plus 1: An Evening with Racine Historians” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at The Covenant at Murray Mansion, 2219 Washington Ave. Local historians Gerald Karwowski, Jim Mercier, John Van Thiel and Steven K. Rogstad will discuss Racine history with audience participation.
Each of these historians have their unique perspectives on local historical themes. This will be historical dinner-theater at its finest. It also marks the very first time these historians share the same stage at the same time. A Wisconsin supper club-style meal will be provided at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $25. Reservations can be made by April 1 by calling 262-412-2511.
Tour of Historic Places
The group’s annual Tour of Historic Places will take place Sunday, Sept. 22. This year the tour will not profile a historic district, but it will offer a sampling of historic homes and structures throughout the greater Racine area. More specific details of the tour will be forthcoming.
Blake House
Preservation Racine’s administrative offices and archive are housed in the historic Blake House at 936 Main St. In 2016, a front porch was built to resemble the original porch that was constructed when the house was built in 1868.
In 2018, the group invested nearly $10,000 in repairs to the building’s floors and windows. This year, Preservation Racine will launch a capital campaign to raise funds to replace the back porch which has experienced substantial decay over the past four decades.
Heritage Preservation Plan
The City of Racine recently adopted a new Heritage Preservation Plan, which is intended to be an update to the original Architectural and Historical Survey completed by the Racine Landmarks Commission in 1979. The finalized plan identifies several recommendations for implementing a successful community historic preservation program.
A major objective included in the document calls for collaboration among local historical organizations, including Preservation Racine. The organization’s Board of Directors will be reaching out to Racine Heritage Museum, Caledonia Historical Society, RLAMPS and the Racine Landmarks Commission to encourage discussion of the key components and recommendations contained in this new comprehensive plan to promote local preservation efforts.
Citizens are encouraged to join Preservation Racine and become involved in group activities. Membership meetings take place on the first Monday of every month at different locations to hear programs on a variety of topics. Contact Preservation Racine at 262-634-5748 or go to www.preservationracine.org for details about membership, program schedule and opportunities for participation.
