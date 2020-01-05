Community Newsletter: Preservation Racine

The beginning of a new year is an appropriate time to take inventory of where we have been, where we are and where we are going. For organizations devoted to the commemoration and preservation of local history like Preservation Racine Inc., it is that time of year to identify what the organization has accomplished, what current activities are taking place, and what is on the horizon that necessitates action.
First, we acknowledge a significant accomplishment. The 2019 Tour of Historic Places was another splendid success. Hundreds of persons toured the homes on display. Special thanks needs to be extended to coordinators, house captains, docents, researchers, writers and the multitude of volunteers who made the event possible.
It is especially necessary to thank the hundreds of people who once again visited the historic homes and buildings that were showcased. The large attendance is testimony to the support that continues to be given to the organization’s mission of honoring and profiling beautiful older homes and buildings that populate the greater Racine area.
Projects
Second, the group is excited about a few current projects that will require time, energy and research as it enters 2020. This upcoming year will see completion of signage to honor Camp Utley, a large parcel of land adjacent to the former Racine College grounds that was used to train soldiers during the Civil War.
Preservation Racine is also rebuilding of the back porch to the historic Blake House, which houses the organization at 936 Main St. The new year will also see the continuance of the organization’s fine tradition of hosting its Century Buildings event in May and the Tour of Historic Places in September. These are opportunities for supporters of historic preservation to rally around local preservation activities and get involved.
Commission disbands
It is what is on the horizon that is both troubling and startling. The mayor’s office and the Common Council for the City of Racine made a formal decision this month to formally disband its local Landmark Commission after a run of 46 years. The commission was not only responsible for identifying and commemorating local landmarks, but was a significant voice that advocated for preservation and re-purposing of older structures versus demolition and destruction.
So, there is now no commission, committee, agency or binding authority within the City of Racine that can promote preservation or refute, argue against, or even challenge any development plan that is proposed by the city’s planning or development personnel. Moreover, the Common Council has placed itself in an unfortunate position of now only listening to city staff promote development plans without hearing a balanced discussion that involves possible preservation of older buildings and the community’s heritage. City of Racine recommendations will now be presented unchecked and unchallenged. Curiously, members of the Landmark Commission were not given formal notice of the disbanding, which occurred quietly and suddenly.
What makes this development all the more interesting is that the City of Racine spent two years working with local history organizations — including Preservation Racine and the Landmarks Commission — to produce its Racine Heritage Preservation Plan. That plan was received and promptly filed earlier this year, but none of its suggestions have been discussed or acted upon. It should also be noted that attempts by Preservation Racine to establish a dialogue with the city about the document’s suggestions have not been successful. Now the Landmarks Commission has been disbanded.
Advocacy
Preservation Racine will be spending time in 2020 advocating for local preservation efforts, challenging the City of Racine’s unchecked development efforts, recruiting preservationists throughout the state to come to Racine to protest anti-preservation measures, and establishing dialogues to promote Racine’s unique and treasured history. Please be part of the effort by contacting Preservation Racine at 262-634-5748 or go to preservationracine.org.