Community Newsletter: Preservation Racine

The beginning of a new year is an appropriate time to take inventory of where we have been, where we are and where we are going. For organizations devoted to the commemoration and preservation of local history like Preservation Racine Inc., it is that time of year to identify what the organization has accomplished, what current activities are taking place, and what is on the horizon that necessitates action.

First, we acknowledge a significant accomplishment. The 2019 Tour of Historic Places was another splendid success. Hundreds of persons toured the homes on display. Special thanks needs to be extended to coordinators, house captains, docents, researchers, writers and the multitude of volunteers who made the event possible.

It is especially necessary to thank the hundreds of people who once again visited the historic homes and buildings that were showcased. The large attendance is testimony to the support that continues to be given to the organization’s mission of honoring and profiling beautiful older homes and buildings that populate the greater Racine area.

Projects