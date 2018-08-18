Shortly after beginning my very first term as president of Preservation Racine in 2011, I pointed out what I considered was an important development concerning the sustainability of non-profit organizations in Racine. That year it was announced that Racine Rotary West had dissolved after 43 years due to dramatic losses in membership.
“As its membership base eroded,” I wrote at that time, “fewer individuals were available to serve in leadership roles, fewer events were attended, and fewer sponsors were willing to financially support the group or its activities.” After 43 years as a club, a past Rotary president was quoted as saying, “Rotary West has a long legacy of community involvement and service. It’s hard to think that’s not going to continue. But it’s just one of those things and we have to face the reality of it.”
“Another reality,” I wrote at that time, “is that what killed Rotary West can just as easily afflict any other civic or nonprofit organization, including Preservation Racine.” When membership begins to decrease, the board needs to take notice and identify reasons for the decline. When an organization struggles to fill leadership positions, a governing board is often compelled to recycle the same officers and board members because it is unable to attract new individuals to serve. In the case of Rotary West, a failure to attract new members and inspire existing members to serve in leadership roles proved fatal. Its declining membership led to a lack of leadership and a lack of people who are able to take up the leadership positions.
Two years later, it was announced that Racine Woman’s Club had folded after nearly 120 years of existence due — once again — to dwindling membership. I want to stress once again that what happened to these two groups can also happen to Preservation Racine, or any other nonprofit. We cannot afford to sit back and feel secure, applauding only our past or current accomplishments. We must take specific steps to secure our future as a premier historic preservation organization in the state of Wisconsin.
Five years later — like many nonprofits — Preservation Racine continues to grapple with these issues in very tangible ways. In fact, Preservation Racine has reached a critical juncture in its 45-year history, for it will not be hosting its annual Tour of Historic Places in 2018. The Tour has been the organization’s signature event since it first took place more than 40 years ago. The event not only showcases historic properties, it also conveys to the public remarkable tales of preservation, tells stories about families who have lived inside the homes and inspires aspiring preservationists.
All nonprofits need to be mindful of what happened to Racine Rotary West and Racine Women’s Club years ago. A lack of membership growth and an unwillingness to participate had detrimental effects on two clubs that had a combined lifespan of 163 years in Racine. Both are now gone. Yet, more seem to be following suit. The latest victim to this pattern is the Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps, which announced this past June that it was taking a “recess” from participating in Racine’s Fourth Fest Parade “because there are not enough available members to participate.” Without the required number of participants, the Kilties Board of Directors chose to cancel their 2018 events.
To ensure the sustainability of Preservation Racine, I encourage everybody to get passionate about our county’s history and promote preservation by volunteering on behalf of Preservation Racine in the days ahead. Contact the group at 262-634-5748, www.preservationracine.org. This organization will depend on the efforts of many if we are to ward off the trends that caused the demise of other local nonprofits.
