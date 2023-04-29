RACINE — Preservation Racine is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023.

Its mission has been to identify and actively encourage the preservation of buildings, sites and districts which have historic or cultural value.

In 1998 the organization assumed ownership of Edward Jordan Hall, 102 10th St., and restored it.

Preservation Racine was one of four organizations that restored Blake House, 936 Main St., and today it houses the organization’s office and archives.

Through the years, the organization has helped to support the continued existence of buildings at the DeKoven Center, the old Racine Sturtevant train depot and the State Street Chicago & Northwestern Railroad Station, now the Corrine Owens-Reid Transit Center.

The anniversary is inspiring some interior refreshing, repurposing and redecorating in Blake House.

Annual events

Preservation Racine’s two annual events identify and encourage preservation.

The Century Buildings Award Program is always the first Monday in May. The Tour of Historic Places is always the last Sunday in September.

The Century Buildings Award Program began in 1988 as a response to National Preservation Month.

About a dozen buildings that are at least 100 years old and have been maintained or restored are chosen every year; they are called century buildings.

Members gather likely candidates by going on “scouting trips” throughout the county and ask for recommendations from members.

Volunteer researchers study the buildings’ architectural features, pore over city directories and tax rolls at UW-Parkside Area Archives, search for old newspaper articles and follow the ownership of the building as far back as possible at the Racine County Register of Deeds Office.

Then an article is written about the building and printed in the summer newsletter.

The current owners are invited to a casual dinner and presented with a framed certificate and a framed professional photograph of their building.

The 34th Century Building Award celebration is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the DeKoven Center’s Great Hall, 600 Caron Butler Drive.

With its own century buildings, maintained grounds and Lake Michigan views, it is a perfect backdrop for this event.

Buildings being recognized this year include six Racine houses and one church, a Caledonia school, one house and one commercial building in Waterford and two commercial buildings in Burlington.

People can become a member of Preservation Racine for $15 a year and get to know Racine County’s history and architecture first-hand.

Meetings

Preservation Racine also has eight membership meetings each year, which have historical and entertaining programs.

For example, at 7 p.m. June 12 local railroad historian and expert Keith Kohlmann will present a program on “140 Years of Racine Transit.”

The venue will be the State Street Railroad Depot, 1417 State St., part of the Corrine Owens-Reid Transit Center.

The restored railroad depot provides amenities for bus patrons and stands ready to serve railroad patrons if and when Metra service reaches Racine.

There is parking nearby. There is no charge for members; nonmembers are charged $5.