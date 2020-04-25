Community Newsletter: Preservation Racine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ever since 1988, Preservation Racine’s Century Building awards have taken place during National Preservation month in May. Not this year: the lock-down has prevented it. Does it matter? Well, yes.

Preservation Racine was founded in 1973 because Monument Square and South Main Street were losing significant historical heritage. The two Bull mansions, for example, were sold at that time to make way for East Park Towers. It was a good moment to begin: The Independence bi-centennial had propelled preservation fever and funding to national highs. Architectural heritage was popularly and correctly entangled with the best of American identity, and Racine had much to be proud of. Its optimism, politics and prosperity generated meaningful styles.

Classical-looking styles (Colonial, Greek Revival) represent national pride and solidarity with other revolutionary nations; the Italianate (decorative roof brackets, cubic cupolas) evokes rural Italian farm houses, enhancing the natural countryside; the exuberantly complex Queen Anne embodies the wealth made possible by the lathe that mass-produced decorative details; the Craftsman and Prairie styles (natural materials, driving horizontals) stand for progressivism; and the soaring planes of Mid-Century Modern correspond with the limitlessly possibilities of air and space flight. This was and is Racine and it was and is worth protecting.