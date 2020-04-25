Community Newsletter: Preservation Racine

Ever since 1988, Preservation Racine’s Century Building awards have taken place during National Preservation month in May. Not this year: the lock-down has prevented it. Does it matter? Well, yes.
Preservation Racine was founded in 1973 because Monument Square and South Main Street were losing significant historical heritage. The two Bull mansions, for example, were sold at that time to make way for East Park Towers. It was a good moment to begin: The Independence bi-centennial had propelled preservation fever and funding to national highs. Architectural heritage was popularly and correctly entangled with the best of American identity, and Racine had much to be proud of. Its optimism, politics and prosperity generated meaningful styles.
Classical-looking styles (Colonial, Greek Revival) represent national pride and solidarity with other revolutionary nations; the Italianate (decorative roof brackets, cubic cupolas) evokes rural Italian farm houses, enhancing the natural countryside; the exuberantly complex Queen Anne embodies the wealth made possible by the lathe that mass-produced decorative details; the Craftsman and Prairie styles (natural materials, driving horizontals) stand for progressivism; and the soaring planes of Mid-Century Modern correspond with the limitlessly possibilities of air and space flight. This was and is Racine and it was and is worth protecting.
Yet, architectural heritage has little legal protection. Owners may do largely as they please with their properties (subject to local codes), and the Landmarks Commission has been absorbed into a committee where its lone “preservation” member or two can only be outvoted. Preservation Racine’s main mission — to raise awareness and pride — is, therefore, more important than ever.
In a year without coronovirus, the annual Century Building awards would be celebrated in the DeKoven Center’s Great Hall, with a buffet reception, cash bar, and short presentation of framed certificates and photographs. Honors go to a variety of buildings at least 100 years old that are maintained in or restored to good and authentic exterior condition.
It is a moment of public honor for the owners and there are no repercussions: The buildings are as free of legal constraints after the presentation as they were before it, and it is hoped the owners feel acknowledged and cheered on. But this is a lock-down year. The research cannot be done, the owners cannot be contacted, and the reception could well be illegal.
Annual tour, research
Nonetheless, Preservation Racine is active. The annual Tour of Historic Places is expected to go ahead in September. Fortunately, significant research can now be covered online. Ancestry.com offers census records, national and foreign immigration records, personal records, family trees, biographies, obituaries, etc.
Together, the Newspaper Archive and Newspapers.com document events, trade announcements, and essential context. Since the combined cost of these subscriptions can be prohibitive for an individual research volunteer, Preservation Racine will this year cover those costs for a small group of member-researchers; depending on results, this may be developed in the future.
Research webinars or video tutorials (for members only) are being explored; digitization projects may be launched to enhance online research; UW-Parkside has been approached about a community-based learning project to train students and Preservation Racine members together in research techniques that will benefit any investigative field, as well as the legal, political and administrative disciplines; and a committee is looking to make the Preservation Racine website and FaceBook page more interactive.
To draw attention to the historic landscape, past projects include signage for the DeKoven Center and the Blake House (936 Main St.), and named archways for Mound Cemetery. A marker for Camp Utley, Wisconsin’s second-largest training ground for Civil War volunteers, nears completion, while metal plaques to signal past Century Buildings are now available.
Monitoring significant heritage (College Avenue pavers, West Sixth Street bridge, Racine Unified school buildings) and attending relevant meetings to make the public voice heard, are essential activities.
Be informed
Why not get informed? Everyone is welcome at meetings — free to members, $5 to visitors — on First Monday evenings. These include visits to interesting buildings (pubs, factories, churches, commercial premises) and/or presentations with refreshments. Join us (when the Safer at Home order is lifted).
Be the first to know
