Community Newsletter: Preservation Racine

RACINE — Preservation Racine members are happy to be beginning a new year and planning for a full year of activities after two years of pandemic.

They started having membership meetings again last November at First Presbyterian Church where they learned the history and architecture of the church from a team of six church members. In December, they met at the Racine Yacht Club to sip “toddies,” nibble yuletide treats and be regaled by author and lecturer Rochelle Pennington. In past Christmas meetings with Pennington as speaker, they learned about the sinking of the Christmas tree ship and the Edmund Fitzgerald. This year they heard about none other than Charles Dickens and the writing of “A Christmas Carol.”

So far in 2022 our meetings have included former Preservation Racine president, author and Abraham Lincoln scholar, Steve Rogstad, talking about and autographing copies of his new book, “Lincoln Among the Badgers.” In March, Pippin Michelli, president and UW-Parkside professor, taught many of our non-researchers and researcher-wannabes the first steps in researching old/historic houses and buildings.

Does that sound a little dry? Not to worry, the group met at the Littleport Brewery, a new microbrewery in a historic downtown building on Wisconsin Avenue and Third Street. Littleport is owned and operated, plus rehabbed, by Mark and Christine Flynn of D.P. Wigley. Most recently at the April meeting members heard from Gerald Karwowski, Racine County’s historian and collector extraordinaire. They watched Karwowski interact with some professional collectors in a recording of episodes of “American Pickers” in which he appeared in.

Century buildings

The May meeting is always very important. In honor of National Historic Preservation Month, members choose about a dozen buildings every year that are over 100 years old and have been maintained or restored. They are called century buildings. Members drive by, take pictures, study their architectural features, plus pore over city directories, tax rolls at UW-Parkside, search for old newspaper articles, and follow the ownership of the building as far back as they can at the Racine County Register of Deeds office.

Then members write an article on the building and present it to the current owners with a framed certificate and framed professional photograph of their building. The articles are then the focus of the summer edition of its quarterly newsletter. The meeting is held at the DeKoven Center with its own century buildings, beautiful grounds and Lake Michigan views.

People are invited to attend the 33rd Century Building Celebration at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the DeKoven Center’s Great Hall.

Annual tour

Future meetings in June and August are being developed on “lost” mansions in Racine and a new presentation by Jim Mercier and Carol Gianforte. These will lead up to our biggest production of the year, the Tour of Historic Places on Sunday, Sept. 25. This will be the 45th annual tour. Preservation Racine members are currently looking for historic houses and buildings and their owners who would like to showcase their property and share it with the community.

Preservation Racine’s mission is to identify and actively encourage the preservation of buildings, sites and districts which have historic or cultural value. Like many nonprofits, the organization has found it hard to maintain its members and enthusiasm through the last few years. But the group is back and welcome anyone interested in keeping our history alive and our architectural gems intact, useful and beautiful. Preservation Racine membership is $15 a year and members get to know Racine County’s history and architecture first-hand. For more information, go to preservationracine.org.

