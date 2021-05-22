Community Newsletter: Preservation Racine

From chaos to functioning archives is what Sharon Baldukas accomplished during her 13-year tenure on the board as Preservation Racine’s historian.
Unlabeled boxes, broken down file cabinets and bookcases were what she inherited. Lacking background in the field, Baldukas wisely sought direction from Anna Stadick, University of Wisconsin-Parkside archivist. Stadick also recommended other sources, one of whom was the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Emily Pfotenhauer. She coached Baldukas through Recollection Wisconsin, a program that uses the Congressional Library’s format for scanning printed material into digital format. Baldukas entered 37 years of Preservation Racine’s newsletters into the Internet.
A list of volunteers through the years includes Roberta and Jim Fiene, Mary Whitman, Bonnie Sommer, Teri Lillich, Jim Mercier and Barbara Walter. Sommer has for many years assisted in the sorting, labeling, etc. which have provided the organization with the workable archives that now exist.
“Knowledge is the word I think of when I think of Sharon,” said Sommer. “In joining Sharon’s archive team I became instantly hooked on Racine and its history. Sharon’s knowledge of Racine has shaped our archive, which will continue to educate the members of Preservation Racine and the City of Racine for years to come. In addition to the paper work, the archives needed expanded and usable equipment. Frugal Sharon found this at Habitat Restore. All this was accomplished while Sharon was employed full time.”
Other projects
Baldukas served the Racine community in other ventures. In 2002, then Mayor Jim Smith appointed her to the Cemetery Commission and she became chairman. An early project for the commission was to provide a fence fund; funding was budgeted annually to replace chain link fencing at Graceland and Mound Cemeteries. Preservation Racine was an early donor to that project.
Concomitantly, replacement of signage for Mound Cemetery was proposed. During World War II the metal sign had been removed from Mound Cemetery and donated to the war effort. Bob Hartmann was approached to design new signage and he generously donated his professional design expertise. The resulting signs can be seen on West Boulevard at the intersections of Kinzie and Washington avenues. Preservation Racine contributed to the fabrication costs of the signs with funding realized from its annual tour.
Another project for which Racinians have benefited from Baldukas’s determination and willingness to delve into research are the Civil War Navy cannons on Monument Square. Upon learning that they were endangered of being trashed by the city, Baldukas conferred with many interested and knowledgeable local and governmental sources and those efforts not only saved the cannons from the city landfill where they had been deposited but led to their being refurbished and remounted. The community is now aware that cannons are government property in perpetuity and also an interesting fact that cannons may never be positioned facing the direction of our nation’s capital.
Thank you
Baldukas will be residing in the warmer climate of Lancaster, S.C. Preservation Racine extends both its deepest appreciation to Baldukas for a job well done and wishes her the best possible in the years to come.
New archivist
Debbie Yale, a retired reference librarian, has assumed the responsibility as Preservation Racine archivist.