Community Newsletter: Preservation Racine

Other projects

Baldukas served the Racine community in other ventures. In 2002, then Mayor Jim Smith appointed her to the Cemetery Commission and she became chairman. An early project for the commission was to provide a fence fund; funding was budgeted annually to replace chain link fencing at Graceland and Mound Cemeteries. Preservation Racine was an early donor to that project.

Concomitantly, replacement of signage for Mound Cemetery was proposed. During World War II the metal sign had been removed from Mound Cemetery and donated to the war effort. Bob Hartmann was approached to design new signage and he generously donated his professional design expertise. The resulting signs can be seen on West Boulevard at the intersections of Kinzie and Washington avenues. Preservation Racine contributed to the fabrication costs of the signs with funding realized from its annual tour.